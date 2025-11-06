TMJ Claims FIFA “Broke Their Own Rules”, Assures No Rakyat Money Will Be Used

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has insisted that the penalty imposed on the seven naturalised football players by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), is not based on actual legal provisions of the world football governing body.

He claimed that FIFA’s actions against the Harimau Malaya players “clearly contradicts” Article 22 in the organisation’s own code of conduct, Harian Metro reported.

According to him, the article states clearly that only those who forge or use falsified documents may be subjected to disciplinary action.

“FIFA continues to punish the players by not applying the actual provisions of the law, whereas Article 22 of the FIFA Code states that only those who forge or use false documents can be prosecuted.

“That does not apply to the players at all,” he said.

Article 22 in FIFA’s disciplinary code clearly states the penalties for those involved in document forgery

FIFA’s disciplinary code, which is publicly accessible, is clear in its rules against using falsified documents.

As mentioned in the Harian Metro report, Article 22 deals with those who forge or USE falsified documents.

From what can be understood in Article 22, FIFA has taken appropriate action against the seven naturalised players who were accused of owning forged documents, and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the organisation which allegedly prepared and submitted said documents to FIFA.

Tunku Ismail: “I will bear the costs”

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail also said that he will bear the full cost of the case involving the Malaysian football association and the seven naturalised players, which will be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to a separate report by Harian Metro, the matter was announced by Tunku Ismail himself as a sign of support for efforts to obtain justice for the players suspended by FIFA.

“I will bear all costs, not the rakyat’s money,” he said when asked about the case’s financing.

FIFA-FAM debacle recap

On 26 September, FIFA suspended seven naturalised players on Malaysia’s national football team Harimau Malaya.

The seven players were: Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

Each of them was fined about RM10,000 and banned from all football-related activities for 12 months. At the same time, FIFA imposed a RM1.85 million fine on FAM.

The punishment came after FIFA’s disciplinary committee received complaints that the documents concerning the naturalisation process of the seven players were doctored so the players could take part in a 4-0 win against Vietnam in June during the Asia Cup qualifiers.

FAM earlier confirmed that the players were eligible, and stood firm that they followed procedures.

Later, FIFA released documents which claimed that the naturalised players’ grandparents were not born in Malaysia, raising more questions about the players’ links to the country.

Since then, FAM has filed an appeal but the international football federation recently rejected the appeal and upholds the RM1.85 million fine it imposed on FAM earlier.

