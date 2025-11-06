Stamp Of Glory: Malaysia’s Passport Flexes Hard At No. 3!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian passport ranked 12th as the world’s most powerful passport in 2024, marking an improvement of two places from 2023 when it was 14th with a score of 179.

What about this year? The Malaysian passport now ranks 3rd in the world.

Recently, the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) announced that Malaysia’s passport has climbed to third place globally in the Passport Index 2025 rankings.

The announcement was shared by JIM through a Facebook post on 5 November.

“This accomplishment reflects international trust and recognition of the security and reliability of our travel document,” JIM stated.

A total of 15 other countries share the same ranking, including Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourg, Finland, and several others.

Did you know that Malaysian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to 174 countries worldwide?

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, and Spain hold the first and second positions respectively.

Interestingly, the Malaysian passport features unique designs that showcase historical landmarks from across the country on each page visible only under ultraviolet (UV) light.

Previously, in a Facebook post from January 2018, JIM also highlighted enhancements made to the passport’s security features.

According to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was also the deputy prime minister at the time, these improvements were introduced to prevent forgery and misuse of Malaysian passports, often exploited by smugglers and illegal immigrants who tamper with document features.

