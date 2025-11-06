Outrage As Live Video Goes Viral Of Malaysian Man Spewing Obscenities About Woman In Restaurant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The act of photographing or filming unknown strangers without their consent has turned into a norm for certain people these days.

Photos and videos are generally shared on social media to garner views and attention, among other things, but it may also have negative consequences.

It can indirectly invite slander or criticism to people when pictures and videos of them are circulated without their permission.

Man criticised for saying obscene things about a woman he doesn’t even know

Recently, a man who was recording a livestream in a restaurant on his smartphone, allegedly made obscene remarks about a woman who was sitting alone at an adjacent table.

In a video recording of the livestream, which has since gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen minding her own business and enjoying her meal.

The man’s actions have been criticised by the public, which many consider to be a form of sexual harassment, and called for action to be taken against him.

He was first praising the woman and calling her cute but later began making obscene remarks

In the early part of the video, the man is heard saying flattering things about the woman and caling her “cute” as he was running his live stream on what appears to be social media platform TikTok.

He could be heard mentioning topics involving the woman’s private parts as well as making assumptions that she may not be wearing underwear.

Many were angered by his actions and hope that authorities will take action

Looking to the comments section, many condemned the man’s actions and behaviour while hoping that the video would appear on the woman’s social media feed so it would prompt her to file a police report.

A few social media users also urged the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against the man, while others found the man’s actions disgusting and shameful.

Taking photos or recording videos of someone without their consent violates their rights to privacy

The act of photographing or filming an individual without their consent is a violation of privacy and the law.

Earlier, lawyer Aminahtul Mardiah uploaded a video explaining laws related to the matter.

“The court has decided that this (the act of filming and spreading a video of someone without their consent) is in violation of Section 509 of the Penal Code where any who are found guilty may be sentenced to five years in prison, a fine, or both,” she said.

Meanwhile, uttering obscenities during a live stream on social media is punishable under Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

According to a Bernama report in March 2025, Section 211 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 contains provisions that allow enforcement to be taken against content application services or individuals who use content application services to provide content that is indecent or obscene in nature with the intent to disturb, abuse, threaten or harass any person.

