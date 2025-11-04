Game Over: FIFA Rejects Malaysia’s Appeal And Upholds RM 1.85 Million Fine In Forgery Fiasco, FAM Shocked

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The hammer has fallen. FIFA has officially rejected the appeal filed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and seven so-called “heritage players” of the Harimau Malaya squad, following a document forgery scandal that has rocked Malaysian football this year.

The world football governing body delivered in a statement what amounts to a knockout blow to Malaysia’s controversial attempt to fast-track foreign-born players into the national team setup.

The seven players caught in the crossfire – Gabriel Felipe, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal, and Hector Hevel – now find themselves officially sidelined after FIFA’s Appeals Committee reviewed all arguments and conducted full hearings on the matter.

“The FIFA Appeal Committee has made its decision after examining all submitted documents and holding hearing sessions. The Committee has decided to reject the appeal and fully confirm the sanctions that were previously imposed,” FIFA stated, pulling no punches.

The price tag? FAM faces a CHF 350,000 fine (approximately RM 1.85 million), while each of the seven players will serve a one-year suspension from all football activities and pay CHF 2,000 (approximately RM 10,411).

“Shocked” But Not Out: FAM Weighs Its Options

The decision means that both FAM and all seven heritage players have been formally notified of the ruling.

But there’s still a sliver of hope – they have 10 days to request the full written judgment.

Once they receive that complete documentation, the clock starts ticking again: 21 days to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), essentially football’s supreme court.

FAM Acting President Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi didn’t hide his surprise at the ruling, describing the decision as completely unexpected.

This is the first time FAM has faced a situation like this, and our lawyers and management are extremely shocked by this decision.

But Yusoff made it clear that FAM isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

The association plans to write to FIFA, requesting the full details and written reasons behind the decision, before determining its next move – including the possibility of escalating the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which plays a crucial role in resolving legal disputes in the field of sports through arbitration.

From Shortcut to Dead End

For Malaysian football fans who’ve watched this saga unfold throughout 2025, tonight’s news represents the latest chapter in what has become an embarrassing international incident.

The document forgery allegations have cast a shadow over the national team’s attempts to bolster its squad with foreign-born players who claim Malaysian heritage.

The “heritage player” program was supposed to be Malaysia’s shortcut to competitive success – bringing in experienced internationals with tenuous connections to the country.

Instead, it’s become a cautionary tale about cutting corners in international sports administration.

Now, with FIFA’s rejection confirmed, FAM faces a critical decision: accept defeat and move on, or double down with a CAS appeal that could drag this mess well into 2026.

For the seven players involved, their dreams of representing Malaysia hang by the thinnest of threads – and that thread leads to a courtroom in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The beautiful game, it turns out, has some very ugly paperwork requirements, and Malaysian football is learning that lesson the hard way.

