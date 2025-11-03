Spotlight On Qi Razali: From Rock Band Drummer To Best Actor Of The Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Qi Razali has officially made his mark on the silver screen in a way few veterans of the Malaysian entertainment scene could manage.

The 48‑year‑old actor, born Qushairi Mohammed Razali, recently took home the Best Male Actor award at the 34th Malaysian Film Festival awards show (FFM34) for his performance as Isyak in the film Babah.

In Babah, Qi portrays a father grappling with both hearing impairment and the emotional weight of parenthood — a role that struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah, this award is for all the Babah out there,” he said during his acceptance speech.

His win saw him emerge victorious over four other strong contenders including Beto Kusyairy (Reversi) and Sharnaaz Ahmad (Blood Brothers: Bara Naga).

The musician roots: From OAG to The ExAct

Before his acclaimed turn in film, Qi had already spent decades shaping his craft in the music industry. He was once the drummer for the iconic 90s alternative rock band OAG.

After 30 years with the group, he announced his departure in early 2023, citing life choices and a desire to evolve creatively.

Not one to remain idle, Qi founded a new band, The ExAct, and revealed that he has more than 50 songs in his repertoire, ready for production or release.

His shift from musician to actor‑in‑focus shows his versatility across Malaysia’s entertainment landscape — from banging drums to delivering emotional performances on‑screen.

Life beyond the spotlight

2025 has been a big year for Qi beyond his career. He tied the knot with make‑up artist Wardah Hayati in May, at the age of 48, in a private ceremony held in Gopeng, Perak.

The newlywed is now openly embracing thoughts of fatherhood, expressing his hope to “send his future child to piano classes” as part of his dream for family life.

With the Best Actor accolade in hand and a music career still humming in the background, Qi Razali is proving that his “Babah” title fits both his most memorable role and his growing legacy in Malaysian entertainment.

