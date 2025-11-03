Combat Sports Tournament Not Approved By Government, Venue And Fight Dates Already Set

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) recently announced that Warzone World Championship (WWC) did not receive official approval from the government.

In a statement issued on Sunday (2 November), Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh explained that any sport event, especially ones that involve international participants, must obtain approval from the Sports Commissioner’s Office of Malaysia in line with the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576).

“The ministry advises all parties to comply with existing regulations to ensure the integrity, safety, and image of national sports are maintained,” the statement said.

Viral clash between Malaysian and Indonesian fighters

The upcoming WWC International Influencer Super Lightweight contest, scheduled to take place on 6 and 7 December 2025, has become the center of public attention after several viral video clips showed an argument between Malaysian and Indonesian fighters.

The short clips, widely shared on social media, appear to capture a confrontation between representatives from both countries during a promotional event ahead of the fight. The incident has generated lively discussion online, with users commenting on the rising tension between the two competitors.

The WWC International Influencer Super Lightweight Championship is one of several bouts planned for WWC 2025, which is set to be held at the N9 Arena in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Johan Ghazali calls the altercation “gimik sampah”

Muay Thai athlete Johan “Jojo” Ghazali made several pointed remarks regarding the upcoming WWC event following the viral altercation between Malaysian contestant Yusuf Azmi and his Indonesian opponent Yunus Martin.

Johan described the video clip as a “gimik sampah” (trashy gimmick) and warned that such behaviour does a disservice to combat sports in Malaysia.

“Enough of embarrasing this sport, sir. I mean no disrespect to someone older but if an older person acts like a child, who is going to give them respect?

“Please sir, it’s not like the audience has no brains to believe this trashy gimmick. Don’t you think kids who watch this video will be influenced? What more with recent cases that have been happening in Malaysia. Add to the solution, not the problem. See the bigger picture sir, don’t just think of getting quick money,” Johan commented.

Source: Facebook

Yusuf claims that Indonesian fighter Yunus disrespected him

The altercation, according to Yusuf, allegedly happened after his Indonesian opponent Yunus urinated on a Persatuan Pengguna Semboyan Malaysia (consumer and human rights non-governmental organisation) t-shirt, an NGO where Yusuf serves as chairman.

He explained it in a Facebook post dated 31 October, saying “Don’t degrade me, insult me. Urinate on a Semboyan shirt. Spit in my face. You want to fight, we fight”.

“No need to sell the game to the point I have to sell my dignity. I fight in Warzone to promote the Warzone brand,” he added.

