Marini’s On Fire? Restaurant Temporarily Closed As Blaze Spotted At Petronas Tower 3

Marini’s on 57, an upscale restaurant located on the 57th floor of Petronas’ Tower 3 in the heart of Kuala Lumpur just announced a temporary closure via Instagram.

This comes as photos are being shared of a fire that broke out on what looks like the top floor of the same building early this morning.

In its closure announcement, Marini’s on 57 did not disclose a reason.

Just last night, the Italian restaurant and cigar lounge hosted an “all-out Halloween” bash comprising a masquerade party.

The Star reported no injuries from the fire but about 30% of a restaurant on the 57th floor was damaged.

@bernamaradioofficial [TERKINI] Kebakaran dilaporkan berlaku Petronas Tower 3. Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Jalan Tun Razak ketika dihubungi Bernama Radio mengesahkan kejadian dan jentera telah dihantar untuk memadam kebakaran. ♬ original sound – bernamaradioofficial

Sentul fire station chief Mohd Hafizan Hassan said the fire was completely put out at 8.45am and the building has reopened. The affected restaurant however remains closed.

