Nga Kor Ming vs Journalist — Here’s What Went Down

During a press conference at the I Lite U project pre-launch event, a journalist struck a nerve with Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming when he asked why the project is named in English instead of Malaysia’s national language, Bahasa Melayu.

Nga responded swiftly, stating that every tourist that visits Malaysia needs to feel a sense of belonging.

“Look at the way that this is Visit Malaysia Year. You have to learn how to come out of your comfort zone. Our targets are tourists from all over the world. Even if we do not become proficient in English, we must make sure that every tourist has a sense of belonging.

“It’s a given that we respect our national language. So, I hope you don’t make this an issue,” he said to the reporter while threatening to call the media outlet’s chief editor.

Nga then explained that if the tourism campaign hits its target of 47 million visitors in 2026 and generates an estimated RM160 billion in revenue, it will benefit businesses in Malaysia greatly.

“All sectors will benefit from this. But if you purposely sabotage, and play out negative things, we will speak to your editors,” he said to reporters, emphasisng that national interest is his utmost priority.

PAS and NUJ hit back at Nga’s outburst

PAS Shah Alam information chief Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusoff had something to say on the matter, slamming Nga for missing the latest government circular dated 29 October on Bahasa Melayu usage in all government correspondence.

“You think tourists wouldn’t come if you name the place Lembah Cahaya or Dataran Cahaya? It would be good if the name is in Malay for this can raise the prestige of the Malay language internationally.

“If Tokyo didn’t retain the name of its historical site as Ginza (which means silver mint), we wouldn’t even know what Ginza means or what’s the story behind Ginza. Fortunately, the minister in Tokyo is not like Nga Kor Ming,” Nurul said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) called Nga’s reprimand of the journalist “unethical” and an attempt to intimidate the media, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The union warned that any action that restricts media freedom would only damage the government’s credibility and erode public trust.

“Just as journalists must adhere to ethics, politicians too must be ethical,” NUJ said in a statement. “The question was simple and could have been easily answered by the government, particularly by the minister,” NUJ said in a statement.

What is the ‘I Lite U’ project?

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has laid out an ambitious plan to turn Bukit Bintang, the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s entertainment and shopping district, into a dazzling destination comparable to Tokyo’s Ginza and Singapore’s Orchard Road, with “a parade as good as the ones in Disneyland”.

Nga said RM4 million has been allocated by his ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for the I Lite U project, an urban decorative lighting initiative designed to elevate Kuala Lumpur’s night-time identity as an International Tourism City through modern, harmonious and locally inspiring lighting concepts, with a grand parade slated for 3 January, 2026.

In earlier media reports, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed the allocation of over RM700 million to enhance the tourism sector in 2026.

