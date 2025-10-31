FIFA Probe Deepens As Document Questions Facundo Garces’ Malaysian Ancestry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The controversy surrounding national football defender Facundo Garces has intensified after a document, allegedly the birth certificate of his grandfather Carlos Rogelio Fernandez, surfaced online this week.

The document — which went viral on social media — was first reported by Argentine news portal Capital de Noticias, which claimed to have obtained the original copy from the Argentine National Archive.

According to the document, both Garces’ grandfather and great-grandfather were Argentine citizens. It records that Fernandez was born on May 29, 1930, in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Capital de Noticias further noted that the address listed matched the numbering system used in northern Salvador del Carril, Santa Fe, during the 1930s, when streets were identified by numbers instead of names. However, the authenticity of the document has yet to be officially verified.

In FIFA’s earlier investigation, it confirmed that records from the Civil Registry of Santa Fe Province corroborate the findings — stating that Fernandez was born in the Villa Maria Selva neighbourhood of Santa Fe, not in Penang, Malaysia, as previously claimed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

While the birth date in the registry matched the details provided by FAM, the place of birth did not. The registry entry reads:

“Mrs. Sebastiana Justa Fernandez, single, Argentine, resident of Villa Maria Selva, declared that at her home on 22nd Street, a white male child was born, whom she recognises as her natural son.”

This record indicates that both Fernandez’s mother and Garces’ great-grandmother were Argentine, effectively ruling out any Malaysian lineage in the player’s ancestry.

Source: Capital de Noticias

Capital de Noticias also reported that Garces was among several players who allegedly misrepresented their ancestry to gain eligibility to play for Malaysia. In total, seven footballers are said to be implicated in the case.

Last month, FIFA imposed a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs (RM1.9 million) on FAM, while each of the seven players — Facundo Garces, Gabriel Palmero, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal, and Hector Hevel — were fined 2,000 Swiss francs and banned for 12 months from all football-related activities.

