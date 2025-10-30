Keluar Sekejap Masuk Balik? Khairy Rumoured To Make A Return To Umno

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is KJ turning the mic off and the political charm back on?

After trading politics for the radio booth and podcast sofa, the former Health Minister might just be tuning back into Umno with whispers of a comeback timed perfectly for the Sabah state election at the end of November.

This rumour isn’t new as it has been floating around since at least May this year but there hasn’t been much of a public chatter since.

Talk is rife again as Berita Harian dropped an article this morning, citing a source who said this could be in the works.

The source claimed that the former Rembau MP, now a presenter on Hot FM and co-host of the Keluar Sekejap podcast series, has received the nod from the party’s top leadership, including president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to return to the fold.

The approval was said to have been conveyed personally by Zahid to Khairy during the wedding of Perlis Umno liaison chief Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman’s daughter last Sunday.

“At the meeting, Zahid himself told Khairy to submit his membership form to become an Umno member again,” the source said.

The same source added that Khairy is expected to help lead Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) campaign in the upcoming Sabah polls, noting that many of the coalition’s candidates will be from his generation and political circle.

He is also said to be under consideration as a BN candidate for the Kepala Batas parliamentary seat in the next general election, a constituency previously represented by his father-in-law, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

However, a party insider told Berita Harian that Umno has not yet received any official membership application from Khairy.

Khairy’s possible return is seen as a strategic move that could rejuvenate Umno’s image and reconnect the party with younger Malay voters.

Expelled in January 2023 for criticising party leadership during the 15th general election, Khairy has since maintained that he would not join any other political party, stressing his continued loyalty to Umno.

