Bukit Bintang Glow Up Starts With Disneyland-Like Parade To Kick Off 2026

In an ambitious move ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, Nga Kor Ming, Minister of Housing and Local Government, has laid out plans to transform the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s entertainment and shopping district, Bukit Bintang, into a dazzling destination — drawing comparisons to the glitz of Ginza in Tokyo and Orchard Road in Singapore, and even a “parade as good as Disneyland’s”.

“This is the first time we will have a parade in Bukit Bintang that is comparable to one in Disneyland”, he said as quoted by Kosmo!.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘I Lite U’ project, Nga said RM4 million has been allocated by his ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for new lighting installations, cultural sculptures, and night-time attractions.

The I Lite U project is an urban decorative lighting initiative designed to elevate Kuala Lumpur’s night-time identity as an International Tourism City through modern, harmonious and locally inspiring lighting concepts, with a grand parade slated for 3 January, 2026.

Nga added that police will close major roads for the event, calling it a “once-in-a-generation celebration” to boost tourism.

Will Bukit Bintang be able to hold a candle against the electrifying Ginza at night? Image: Instagram | @beautifuldestinations

RM700 million allocated to tourism

Earlier, The Star reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying that the country aims to attract 47 million visitors and generate RM329 billion in tourism revenue in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He disclosed the allocation of over RM700 million to enhance the tourism sector when he presented the Supply Bill 2026 in parliament on October 10.

In particular, an allocation of RM500 million will be made to back the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign, and RM60 million is designated for promotional, marketing, and event funding related to tourism and cultural activities.

Another RM50 million will be allocated to assist arts and heritage entrepreneurs in income generation, including craft, batik, and weaving artisans.

A total of RM25 million is allocated for tourism facilities, including the preservation of UNESCO sites declared this year, while a RM20 million allocation is designated for enhancing health tourism programs by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

The government is also planning to provide tax incentives for the tourism and cultural sectors as part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026. This comprises a maximum amount of RM500,000 for operators of tourism projects who refurbish and enhance their business premises, with a tax deduction available on qualifying expenditures.

At the same time, tourism operators will receive a full income tax exemption on any revenue increases from tourism packages to Malaysia.

As part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, a special individual income tax relief of up to RM1,000 will be offered for expenses related to entrance fees for local tourist attractions and cultural programs, in order to motivate Malaysians to travel domestically.

