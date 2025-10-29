Misai The Shell Cat Taken By Stranger – Viral Plea Works, He Has Been Returned!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A black and white cat with a distinct moustache-like marking around its mouth was reportedly taken by an individual driving a Toyota Hilux at around 1.27am on 26 October, according to CCTV footage from a Shell petrol station in Beseri, Kangar, Perlis.

Cats are among the most beloved pets in Malaysia. Many are not only kept at home but also cared for by business owners at eateries, convenience stores, and petrol stations — treated almost like family. Naturally, when such animals go missing, it leaves a deep emotional impact, especially when they’ve been well cared for.

Shell Beseri appeals for “Misai” to be returned

On 28 October, a TikTok post by Shell Beseri (@shellbeseri) went viral after the station shared about the disappearance of their resident cat, affectionately named Misai. In the video, the station appealed to the person who might have “accidentally taken” Misai to kindly return him.

The CCTV recording shows Misai being picked up by someone driving a 4×4 Toyota Hilux early in the morning. Misai, known for wearing a tiny Shell uniform, was not wearing his collar or uniform at the time of his disappearance.

Misai is ill and under treatment

According to the station’s account, Misai suffers from Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) — a serious and often fatal viral disease caused by the Feline Coronavirus (FCoV). The station explained that Misai was in the midst of treatment when he went missing.

“If someone accidentally took him, we forgive you. But please, we kindly ask you to return him to the station. We have CCTV footage and we miss our beloved cat. Misai has FIP and is unwell — we are treating him. Please return him,” the station wrote.

In a follow-up post, the station said they only wanted Misai back so that he could continue receiving medical care, and added that they would have no issue if the person wished to adopt him later once he recovers.

CCTV shared to help identify the individual

According to Buzzkini, Shell Beseri later said that the release of the CCTV footage was not meant to shame anyone but to help the public identify the person seen taking Misai so he could be safely returned. Another CCTV angle showing the same incident was also shared online.

Since being posted, the video has received over 315,000 views, with many social media users expressing sadness and urging the individual to return the cat. Some even suggested that the station lodge a police report. However, the station explained that they were unable to do so as there was insufficient vehicle information.

Public support from Malaysians and cat lovers

Many Malaysians online have expressed sympathy and shared messages hoping for Misai’s safe return. Users praised the station’s kindness for caring for the cat and urged the person responsible to bring him back so he can receive proper medical attention.

Misai returned thanks to viral plea

After all the panic from thinking that Misai was catnapped, he is now home safe at Shell Beseri.

In an update on TikTok Live, Misai can be seen peacefully sleeping on a chair as his owner explains that the individual who took the feline did not know he had an owner. They returned Misai as soon as the plea went viral online and the CCTV footage has since been deleted from Shell Beseri’s TikTok page.

The owner also explained that Misai is normally not afraid of people since many of the petrol station’s customers would come and pet him.

Understanding FIP in cats

Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) occurs due to a mutation of the Feline Coronavirus (FCoV) within a cat’s body. It can spread through the saliva, feces, or urine of infected cats and can be passed on to other cats through contaminated environments.

There are two main types of FIP:

Dry FIP

Wet FIP (which causes fluid build-up in the abdomen or chest).

If untreated, it can also develop into Neurological FIP (affecting the nervous system) or Ocular FIP (affecting the eyes).

Common symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, lethargy, and bloating.

