Smartphone Ban For Students Under 16 Is Fake News

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has issued a statement to deny a letter saying the government is instituting a total ban on smartphone usage for those under 16.

JPM said the document titled “Perintah Larangan Penggunaan Telefon Pintar bagi Individu Di Bawah Umur 16 Tahun” that went viral on WhatsApp is false. JPM said it has never released such statements regarding the issue.

The public is advised to ensure the authenticity of the news before spreading or disseminating the information to others to avoid confusion.

Spreading fake news is a crime under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Previously on 17 October, the Education Ministry proposed banning the use of smartphones by students aged below 16 in schools.

The ministry said it would draw up suitable guidelines following the government’s proposed immediate measures to enhance safety at all educational institutions.

