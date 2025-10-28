Grab Malaysia Extends Warm Welcome To ASEAN Leaders & Delegates For The 47th ASEAN Summit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As a strategic partner to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Grab Malaysia proudly welcomes ASEAN leaders, delegates, and media representatives to Kuala Lumpur through our #GrabBersamaASEAN initiative.

Operating across eight ASEAN countries, Grab is committed to making delegates feel both welcomed and at home. Just as they experience back home, our everyday services ensure they can get to where they need to be, and get their deliveries with ease and reliability.

Grab at Bukit Bintang.

Grab at Jalan Sultan Ismail.

From digital screens at the KLIA Arrival Halls, billboards along highways and high-impact digital displays around Kuala Lumpur City Centre the initiative is designed to welcome ASEAN visitors across their entire journey.

As part of this effort, Grab Malaysia introduced the Grab ASEAN Delegate Pass, offering exclusive discounts on Transport, Food, and Mart to ensure delegates can experience the best of Malaysia with Grab.

Grab ASEAN Delegate Pass

Grab a Homegrown ASEAN Story

Beyond welcoming ASEAN leaders and delegates, our displays narrate the Grab story as a true product of regional cooperation. The indoor displays highlight Grab’s journey, starting as MyTeksi in Malaysia in 2012, and its rapid expansion across Southeast Asia to become a regional technology leader. This narrative is a testament to the economic potential of a truly integrated ASEAN Community.

Through the #GrabBersamaASEAN initiative, we underscore our commitment to Malaysia’s Chairmanship agenda of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, championing digital inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainability across ASEAN. We are proud to play our part in making the 47th ASEAN Summit a memorable and successful milestone for the region.

KLCC Convex Crossing

Grab at the KLCC Convex Crossing, showcasing Grab’s journey from MyTeksi in Malaysia to expanding across Southeast Asia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.