Maxis Enables Roaming Services For Timor-Leste

Maxis has extended its roaming services to Timor-Leste across all applicable roaming passes.

by
October 27, 2025
For illustration purposes

Maxis welcomes the announcement by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the activation of roaming services to Timor-Leste, in relation to the formal inclusion of Timor-Leste as the eleventh member of ASEAN.

In support of this development, Maxis has extended its roaming services to Timor-Leste across all applicable roaming passes, enabling seamless connectivity for Maxis and Hotlink customers travelling to the country.

Available roaming passes for Timor-Leste:

Maxis Roaming PassesPrice
1 Day Unlimited Data PassRM29
3 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data PassRM39
7 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data PassRM49
15 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data PassRM99
30 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data PassRM149
Hotlink Roaming PassesPrice
3 Days ASEAN DataRoam PassRM25
7 Days ASEAN DataRoam PassRM35
15 Days Multi-Country DataRoam PassRM75
30 Days Multi-Country DataRoam PassRM100

For full roaming details, including call and SMS rates, visit the following sites:

  • For Maxis customers: Visit website here
  • For Hotlink customers: Visit website here

