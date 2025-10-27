Maxis Enables Roaming Services For Timor-Leste
Maxis has extended its roaming services to Timor-Leste across all applicable roaming passes.
Maxis welcomes the announcement by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the activation of roaming services to Timor-Leste, in relation to the formal inclusion of Timor-Leste as the eleventh member of ASEAN.
In support of this development, Maxis has extended its roaming services to Timor-Leste across all applicable roaming passes, enabling seamless connectivity for Maxis and Hotlink customers travelling to the country.
Available roaming passes for Timor-Leste:
|Maxis Roaming Passes
|Price
|1 Day Unlimited Data Pass
|RM29
|3 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data Pass
|RM39
|7 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data Pass
|RM49
|15 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data Pass
|RM99
|30 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data Pass
|RM149
|Hotlink Roaming Passes
|Price
|3 Days ASEAN DataRoam Pass
|RM25
|7 Days ASEAN DataRoam Pass
|RM35
|15 Days Multi-Country DataRoam Pass
|RM75
|30 Days Multi-Country DataRoam Pass
|RM100
For full roaming details, including call and SMS rates, visit the following sites:
