Maxis Enables Roaming Services For Timor-Leste

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Maxis welcomes the announcement by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the activation of roaming services to Timor-Leste, in relation to the formal inclusion of Timor-Leste as the eleventh member of ASEAN.

In support of this development, Maxis has extended its roaming services to Timor-Leste across all applicable roaming passes, enabling seamless connectivity for Maxis and Hotlink customers travelling to the country.

Available roaming passes for Timor-Leste:

Maxis Roaming Passes Price 1 Day Unlimited Data Pass RM29 3 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data Pass RM39 7 Days ASEAN Unlimited Data Pass RM49 15 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data Pass RM99 30 Days Multi-Countries Unlimited Data Pass RM149

Hotlink Roaming Passes Price 3 Days ASEAN DataRoam Pass RM25 7 Days ASEAN DataRoam Pass RM35 15 Days Multi-Country DataRoam Pass RM75 30 Days Multi-Country DataRoam Pass RM100

For full roaming details, including call and SMS rates, visit the following sites:

For Maxis customers: Visit website here

For Hotlink customers: Visit website here

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.