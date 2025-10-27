Malaysian Pokémon Collector “Catches ’Em All” — And Sells Big

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For most Pokémon fans, the dream is to catch them all. For one Malaysian collector, the dream was to catch them all — and then sell them for nearly RM1.87 million.

Damiral Imran, a longtime Pokémon trading card enthusiast from Shah Alam, stunned the collector community after revealing that he had successfully sold his entire treasure trove of cards — an extraordinary collection built over more than a decade — allegedly for a price that could buy a luxury car or even a small apartment block.

The sale, which went viral on social media and international collector forums, marked one of Malaysia’s biggest private Pokémon card deals to date.

Based on Damiral’s photos, his collection wasn’t just a random stack of Pikachus and Charmanders. It included sealed booster boxes, graded cards, and ultra-rare holo editions that date back to the early days of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Some of the cards were valued individually at tens of thousands of ringgit, including pristine-condition Charizards, legendary Pokémon sets, and limited-edition promo cards from exclusive tournaments. Together, the collection was estimated by valuation experts to be worth over RM2 million.

What made this sale so special?

When Damiral first listed his collection for sale, he didn’t just ask for cash — he added a twist worthy of a Team Rocket plot. He offered it for RM1.87 million, or alternatively, he would accept a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus additional cash to even out the value.

To sweeten the deal further, he offered a RM50,000 commission to anyone who helped him find a serious buyer and even promised to include a bonus rare card, worth more than RM50,000 on its own, for the person who sealed the deal.

More than just a trading card game

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has seen a global resurgence in recent years, with rare cards fetching astronomical prices at international auctions. What was once a childhood pastime for millions has become a serious market for collectors and investors alike.

Cards featuring beloved Pokémon like Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars worldwide. In that context, Damiral’s collection — meticulously preserved and graded — was the kind of “Master Ball catch” most collectors can only dream of.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.