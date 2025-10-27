6 Top Moments From Donald Trump’s Attendance At The 47th ASEAN Summit In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 47th ASEAN summit is in full swing in Kuala Lumpur and things got pretty interesting because United States President Donald Trump flew in to attend the summit as well.

There were protests about his attendance but he took it in his stride, resulting in some top moments.

Here are six top Trump moments in Malaysia:

1. Trump did a little dance upon arriving

Upon stepping off Air Force One, Trump and his entourage were greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and dancers. Trump joined in the dance by moving his arms while Anwar clapped beside him.

2. Trump invited Anwar to ride in his car

Anwar shared that Trump invited him to ride in his car, the Beast, which is against security and protocol rules. However, Anwar said Trump was delighted to break them and that was how both of them arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for the summit.

The Beast is the nickname for Cadillac One, the American leader’s limousine.

Trump’s rule-breaking streak was referred to again later by Anwar, who said he admired Trump’s tenacity and courage and how Trump broke some rules to champion peace.

Trump witnessed the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand joint peace agreement the same day.

3. Anwar hinted about something they have in common

Ahead of the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand joint peace agreement, Anwar said something to Trump in jest.

And we share a lot of things in common, I was in prison but he almost got there. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

4. Trump thanked Anwar for ‘’saving two countries’’

During a speech, Trump thanked Anwar for providing a third and neutral place for Cambodia and Thailand to negotiate peace. He allegedly promised Anwar he would attend the summit if Anwar managed to solve the crisis. Trump shared he has kept his promise and called the other leaders ‘’historic’’ and ‘’high quality men.’’

5. Trump got bored with journalists’ questions

While taking questions at the summit, Trump was caught on video telling a journalist not to shout and turned down her questions a few times. He also deflected questions from journalists. He finally said the questions thrown at him were ‘’not great’’ and ‘’sorta boring.’’

6. Incredible pictures of Air Force One arriving

Many people have seen the Air Force One on TV and the chance to see the plane landing in person was too hard to pass up.

Plane spotting enthusiasts patiently waited with photographers just to see the famous plane land.

Photographers managed to take stunning pictures of the famous plane being escorted by the Hornet, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jet.

