Searching For A Long Lost Friend Or Relative? This Facebook Group Gives Hope

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes, in life, we may get separated from a loved one for a variety of reasons. Although it’s easy to find a person these days thanks to digital platforms like social media, some people are more elusive than others (like senior citizen who doesn’t have Instagram, for example).

A Facebook group called Jejak Kenalan Lama (JKL), which translates to Trace Old Acquaintances, has been going viral lately as many Malaysians post photos of their long lost parents, siblings and friends.

The ‘About’ section of the page says: “This new group was made to help its members search for long lost acquaintances due to the passage of time and different directions that life has taken them”.

“Let’s band together as many members as we can to ease their search for friends who they have not seen in a long time. Thank you for appreciating friendship and old stories of the past.”

At time of press, there group has 127.6k members.

According to an admin of JKL, the group was created five years ago and has seen a surge of new members since May 2025. She claimed that many who have lost contact with people they knew have been reunited quickly thanks to its members’ efforts.

Malaysians search for long lost ones

The most recent post is by JKL group member Didiana Darham, who is searching for her stepsister.

“I’m looking for my stepsister. I don’t remember her full name and only remember her as Kak June. She’s originally from Kelantan if I’m not mistaken. She studied at UiTM Segamat in the 90s.

“Hopefully with this group, I’ll be able to be reunited with her,” she said in her post.

Many of the posts are bittersweet, as members do their best to share any information they could find that will help other members find the person they wish to reconnect with.

One man, who sought to reunite with an old schoolmate, also shared a post in the group.

“We last met in 2003 at SK Pasir Gudang 3, Pasir Gudang, Johor. His name is Sugunan A/L Muniandy. We were very close in primary school even though he’s not Muslim.

“If anyone knows him, please let me know. The following is a screenshot I found on Instagram. I’ve tried reaching out but there was no response,” the man said.

Meanwhile, a woman who is looking for her father shared an old photo of him in the group. She said the last time she saw him was when she was nine years old. She is now 28 years old, according to her post.

“The last location we have of him from the National Registration Department (JPN) is at Kampung Pertanian Masai, Johor, but someone else lives in that house now. There are people who said my father went to Indonesia but I’m not sure if that’s true or not.

“I hope I get to meet my father again. He has grandkids now and they have been waiting for him. This is the only picture I have of him,” she said in her post.

A community built with good intentions

The group’s moderators constantly remind its members that JKL was made with good intentions and built on trust. It doesn’t tolerate any posts or comments that contains offensive content, harassment, insults, racism, and politics.

Posts that are unrelated to the group’s objectives will also be deleted by the administrators and moderators.

Another rule is that members who post about someone they are seeking must have the real full name and a clear description of the long lost person to make it easier for other members of the group in finding them.

A few members also warned the admin and other members to watch out for scammers who might use the group to exploit others.

What do you think of this Facebook group? Would you join to look for a long lost friend or relative?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.