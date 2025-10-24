Outrage As Photo Goes Viral Of MP’s Car Parked Illegally

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens on Twitter are fired up today after a picture showed a car parked illegally on a bus stop box at Jalan Kuchai Maju in Kuala Lumpur.

The picture was also accompanied by a message allegedly sent to police officers telling them not to fine the car which apparently belongs to a “Yang Berhormat (YB)”.

The allegation was made via a screenshot by Edisi Siasat on Telegram. It remains an unsubstantiated claim.

As the photo of the parked car is being shared widely on social media, many are calling out the double standard and questioning why the VVIP’s car was parked illegally at a bus stop box.

In the comments, many didn’t like that the VVIPs could bend the law while ordinary citizens have to adhere to it.

A netizen said if they got the same orders, they would clamp the VVIP’s car instead of issuing summons.

Meanwhile, another user tagged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PKR Deputy President Nurul Izzah Anwar, and the Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Abdullah about this alleged corruption in practice.

A YB parked their car at the Jln Kuchai Maju bus stop, making life unnecessarily difficult for T586 feeder bus users and had the gall to request that they shouldn't get saman



No, you should get a MUCH HIGHER SAMAN to be an example



Nobody is above the law, especially LAWMAKERS https://t.co/4aDCcoIj3L pic.twitter.com/fPXqa8Vhck — Nat-scape Nat-vigator 🇲🇾 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Natcromancer) October 23, 2025

duit banyak pun kedekut nak bayar saman. yb mana ni? — ن (@cobxlt60) October 23, 2025

This is double standards. Seems like this government wants one rule for themselves and another rule for everyone else.



It is time for them to lose power to remind them that they do not deserve it. — #ProRakyatFreePalestine 🇵🇸🇲🇾 (@reviewstuffs) October 23, 2025

If I got this order I'll just letak a lock on their tyre and say you kata jangan Saman so I clamp terus — Random_History_Guy (@RandomHistoryG4) October 23, 2025

The internet’s in detective mode again. Some claimed the car belonged to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, others think it’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan’s.

This is because they dug up an old photo of the same car with both Syahredzan and Teresa standing next to it.

Syahredzan was quick to respond on Twitter that the illegally parked car doesn’t belong to him.

Meanwhile, Teresa has yet to respond to the matter.

Car is mine, Teresa Kok says

We reached out to Teresa and the MP responded, admitting the car belongs to her.

However, she denied asking police officers to not issue her any summons for illegal parking.

“I have neither the power nor the authority to instruct police officers or DBKL enforcement officers to not issue me any compounds. I have been paying all the traffic compounds I receive from the police and DBKL,” she told TRP.

Elaborating on her car being parked in a bus stop box, Teresa said her service centre, which is located at the Kuchai Entrepreneur’s Park lacks proper parking.

“My driver often has to park illegally while waiting for me. However, the car isn’t parked there for long,” she said.

