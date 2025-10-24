Moofest 2025 Showcases Moomoo’s AI-Driven Leap Toward Smarter, More Informed Investing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Moomoo Malaysia) officially opened Moofest Malaysia 2025 today at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, bringing together global market leaders, fund managers, and is expected to host more than 5000 Malaysian investors at its event this year under the theme “The New Map of Wealth – From AI to the World.”

The three-day event explores how megatrends such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor innovation, clean energy, and shifting capital flows are reshaping the world’s financial landscape — and how Malaysian investors can seize opportunities in this evolving global map.

From left to right: Erika Chiang, Chief Marketing Officer, Moomoo SEA; Leong See

Meng, Director, Origination and Listing, Bursa Malaysia; Indy Lau, Chief Operating

Officer of Moomoo Malaysia.

In her opening keynote, Indy Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Moomoo Malaysia, highlighted the rapid transformation of Malaysia’s investor landscape, revealing that engagement with AI, semiconductor, and clean energy sectors on the Moomoo platform has risen by more than 50% in 2025.

The familiar paths to wealth no longer apply,” said Indy. “We’re entering an age where investors must think beyond borders and industries. The map of wealth has changed — and Malaysian investors are proving ready to chart it. Our mission at Moomoo is to turn complexity into clarity, empowering investors with smarter tools, deeper insights, and the confidence to take decisive action in an evolving financial world.”

Unlocking Global and Local Opportunities for Every Malaysian Investor

At Moofest 2025, Moomoo Malaysia announced a new chapter in its mission to empower investors with smarter tools, global access, and inclusive financial opportunities.

Building on its vision of making smart investing simple, Moomoo introduced the upgraded Moomoo AI, now featuring Bahasa Malaysia language capability, enhanced local market insights, and advanced AI-driven analytics that help investors make sense of both domestic and global market trends with clarity and confidence. This milestone brings institutional-grade intelligence to retail investors, translating complex data into actionable insights and enabling more informed decisions across borders.

Moomoo also expanded its product lineup to unlock broader access to global markets. Following the successful launch of US Options Trading last year, which gave Malaysians access to more sophisticated portfolio strategies, Moomoo has further expanded its options capabilities in 2025 — offering deeper analytical tools, enhanced risk management features, and educational support to help retail investors trade with institutional-grade precision.

Image: Moofest 2025

Alongside this, U.S. IPO access is also in the pipeline, and will allow more Malaysians to participate early in high-potential companies shaping the next wave of global innovation, while the launch of Futures Trading opens new avenues to diversify portfolios and manage risk in volatile market conditions. Together, these offerings position Moomoo Malaysia as the definitive bridge between local investors and the world’s most dynamic financial ecosystems.

The company is also broadening its money market portfolio with the the addition of the AHAM Shariah Gold Tracker Fund to its suite of money market funds — giving investors an accessible Gold and Shariah-compliant option to anchor their portfolios with a time-tested store of value. As gold continues to play a pivotal role amid inflation and interest rate uncertainty, this launch reflects Moomoo’s commitment to meeting the diverse investment preferences of Malaysians, including those seeking ethical and faith-aligned products.

Beyond innovation, Moomoo reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Malaysia’s investor community. Following the success of its first Moomoo Store, the company plans to open more new investor hub globally, offering a trusted physical space for learning, expert sessions, and personalised support. Together, these digital and physical touchpoints form a connected ecosystem — intelligent, accessible, and deeply human — ensuring that every Malaysian investor has the tools and confidence to thrive in today’s landscape.

Image: Moofest 2025

Understanding the Shifts Reshaping Wealth

The opening day of Moofest 2025 turned the spotlight to how global forces — from U.S. policy shifts to Asia’s emerging strength — are redrawing investment maps worldwide.

In a fireside chat, Leong See Meng, Director of Origination & Listing at Bursa Malaysia, joined Roshan Kanesan of BFM 89.9 to explore how Malaysian investors are engaging with the local market amid rising global connectivity. The conversation highlighted how Malaysia’s deepening financial ecosystem, combined with investor appetite for new asset classes, is positioning the nation as a strategic player within ASEAN’s expanding investment corridor.

This theme continued in a high-powered regional panel, “From Washington to ASEAN: Capital Markets in a Shifting World Order,” featuring Geoff Howie (SGX Group), Bruce Zhang, CFA (CSOP Asset Management), and Ang Hin Yik (Eastspring Investments Berhad). The panel discussed how evolving trade dynamics, U.S. policy directions, and Asia’s accelerating capital flows are influencing where investors seek returns next.

“Capital flows are no longer defined by geography — they’re defined by agility,” noted Geoff Howie, Market Strategist at SGX Group. “We’re seeing investors diversify not just across sectors, but across strategies — with ASEAN emerging as a key nexus connecting U.S. capital, China innovation, and regional growth.”

Closing the morning, Isaac Lim, SEA Chief Market Strategist at Moomoo, delivered his highly anticipated session, “The World Rewired: Where Global Investors Should Look Next.” His outlook offered a data-driven perspective on the themes shaping the final quarter of 2025 and beyond — from AI-driven growth and semiconductor demand to shifting tariff and rate environments.

“We’re entering a market cycle defined by dispersion rather than direction,” said Isaac. “Opportunities are not in chasing what’s already run, but in identifying where capital rotation, innovation, and policy convergence intersect. That’s why tools like options trading and data-backed insights on Moomoo have become essential —they help investors navigate uncertainty with strategy, not speculation.”

Isaac also noted that Malaysian investors on Moomoo are increasingly global in their portfolios, with participation in U.S. equities and options surging over the past year. “What’s clear is that Malaysian investors aren’t just watching the global market story — they’re part of it,” he added.

From left to right: Bruce Zhang, CFA, Head of Fixed Income, CSOP AM; Geoff Howie, Market Strategist, SGX Group; Ang Hin Yik, Senior Manager, Investment Services, Eastspring Investment Berhad; and Roshan Kanesan, Producer, BFM89.9.

Charting the New Map of Wealth — Together

Running through the weekend, Moofest 2025 still featuring a wide array of panel sessions, workshops, and interactive experience zones, giving attendees the opportunity to learn directly from market experts and explore Moomoo’s latest investment features in action. Designed to be immersive and educational, these zones provide participants with hands-on guidance, real-time insights into key markets, and an opportunity to engage with Moomoo’s expert team. The activities are built around one goal, to help Malaysians navigate the “New Map of Wealth” with greater knowledge, confidence, and community support.

Adding to the excitement, Moofest 2025 is rewarding attendees with exclusive perks and prizes. The first 1,000 attendees daily will receive limited-edition Moomoo goodie bags, while participants also stand a chance to win free shares of global giants like Apple and NVIDIA, as well as premium prizes including the iPhone 17 and Samsung Smart TVs.

These rewards reflect Moomoo’s ongoing mission to make investing and financial literacy not only accessible and educational, but also rewarding and engaging — turning market participation into an experience that inspires every investor to take their next step with confidence.

For more updates and information about Moomoo, please visit the official website here.

