Flood In Perak Caused Over 2k People To Evacuate, Some Road Closures On Highways
Heavy rain has caused areas in Perak like the Larut, Matang, and Selama districts to flood.
Heavy rain has caused some areas in Perak to flood. The affected areas include the Larut, Matang, and Selama districts in the state.
The list of affected villages are as follows:
- Kampung Simpang Halt
- Kampung Batu 8 and 9
- Kampung Ulu Sepetang
- Kampung Jelapang Jaya
- Taman Simpang Makmur
- Taman Kamunting Mutiara
- Kampung Matang Gelugor
- Kampung Padang Gajah
The list of affected areas in Manjung are as follows:
- Kampung Nelayan
- Kampung Sungai Batu
- Taman Pantai Wang
- Kampung Lorong Masjid
- Pantai Tin
- Kampung Padang Serai
- Kampung Tersusun
- Taman Anggerik
- Kampung Pulau Kabung
Malaysiakini reports that over 2,000 people from 759 families have been evacuated to 22 temporary relief centres as of 8am today.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department said thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to continue for most part of Friday in Perak.
The flood has also affected some highways including the roads leading to Changkat Jering. The southbound Taiping R&R is inundated with flash floods and is closed.
However, a flooded area between Changkat Jering and Kuala Kangsar has been opened to traffic.
For updates regarding road closures, follow PLUS Highway’s X account here.
10:25hrs Status terkini, Hentian sebelah Taiping arah Selatan masih ditutup. Rancang perjalanan anda. Harap maklum.
11:00hrs Status terkini, lorong kecemasan kembali dibuka. Trafik terkawal. Harap maklum.
