Flood In Perak Caused Over 2k People To Evacuate, Some Road Closures On Highways

Heavy rain has caused some areas in Perak to flood. The affected areas include the Larut, Matang, and Selama districts in the state.

The list of affected villages are as follows:

Kampung Simpang Halt

Kampung Batu 8 and 9

Kampung Ulu Sepetang

Kampung Jelapang Jaya

Taman Simpang Makmur

Taman Kamunting Mutiara

Kampung Matang Gelugor

Kampung Padang Gajah

The list of affected areas in Manjung are as follows:

Kampung Nelayan

Kampung Sungai Batu

Taman Pantai Wang

Kampung Lorong Masjid

Pantai Tin

Kampung Padang Serai

Kampung Tersusun

Taman Anggerik

Kampung Pulau Kabung

Malaysiakini reports that over 2,000 people from 759 families have been evacuated to 22 temporary relief centres as of 8am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to continue for most part of Friday in Perak.

The flood has also affected some highways including the roads leading to Changkat Jering. The southbound Taiping R&R is inundated with flash floods and is closed.

However, a flooded area between Changkat Jering and Kuala Kangsar has been opened to traffic.

For updates regarding road closures, follow PLUS Highway’s X account here.

10:25hrs Status terkini, Hentian sebelah Taiping arah Selatan masih ditutup. Rancang perjalanan anda. Harap maklum.@llmtrafik https://t.co/RzdJq42QpN pic.twitter.com/DjWXM4WHqX — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) October 24, 2025

