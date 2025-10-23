KL Is Giving Genting Vibes – MetMalaysia Explains

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of tempestuous weather that is expected to hit the country in the next couple of days.

In a post on Instagram, the department said analysis of the latest weather forecast shows that wind concentration is expected to occur until 25 October 2025.

“This situation has the potential to cause thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds for a longer period of time, especially in the northern and eastern directions of Peninsular Malaysia as well as Sabah and the federal territory of Labuan,” it said.

The public is advised to refer to www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media channels or download the myCuaca app to stay in the loop on accurate weather information.

Malaysia is now going through the monsoon transition period

According to an earlier statement by MetMalaysia, the country should be going through the monsoon transition phase now, which is expected to run from 30 September through to November 2025. The start of this phase signals the end of the southwest monsoon which began since 10 May 2025.

“During the monsoon transition phase, the country will receive weak winds from various directions. This can encourage the formation of thunderstorm clouds which usually leads to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in a short period of time, especially in the afternoon and early evening in most areas in the west and interior of the peninsular, western Sabah and Sarawak,” the statement said.

The department warned that this weather phenomenon has the potential to cause flash floods, fallen trees, waterlogging and damage to unstable structures.

Man killed by falling tree during thunderstorm

A man was killed and a woman was injured after a number of trees were uprooted during a thunderstorm yesterday (22 October) in Kuala Lumpur.

According to New Straits Times, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said it received emergency calls between 4pm and 5.30pm following heavy rain and strong winds that caused trees to collapse at several locations within the capital city.

Firefighters were dispatched to the affected areas to conduct rescue and clearing operations, including cutting and removing fallen trees to ensure public safety.

The fire department reported an incident at Hartamas Regency along Persiaran Dutamas in Taman Duta where a man in his 40s was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel after two cars were crushed by a fallen tree.

Meanwhile, a separate case was reported at Jalan Metro Prima in Kepong Baru where a woman in her 30s sustained injuries when a tree struck her vehicle.

