HABIB Launches Its Fourth Gold Wafer Wildlife Collection In Support Of Zoo Negara

HABIB, Malaysia’s premier jeweller, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Limited Edition HABIB x Zoo Negara 999.9 Gold Wafer Collection, featuring four iconic animals including the Panda, Sun Bear, Tapir and Black Panther.

This special release, scheduled for 24 October across all showrooms, showcases the richness of wildlife habitats through exquisitely crafted gold wafers made from the purest 999.9 fine gold.

Exclusive Limited Edition HABIB x Zoo Negara 999.9 Gold Wafer Collection, featuring four iconic animals including the Panda, Sun Bear, Tapir and Black Panther. Image: Abill Zackry/TRP

The intricacy of the design draws inspiration from the natural settings of each animal at their prime. The design transitions gracefully, beginning with the Panda in the calm of the morning, followed by the Sun Bear in the vibrant noon. As evening approaches, the Tapir sets the tone and finally, the design encapsulates the darkness of night with the Black Panther.

Image: Abill Zackry/TRP

Each gold wafer honours these majestic animals whilst raising awareness of the critical need for wildlife preservation in Malaysia. This collection is not only a tribute to the animals themselves but also a call to action for conservation and environmental responsibility.

Following the launch, HABIB proudly announces a RM100,000 donation to Zoo Negara, Malaysia’s national zoo and a leading institution in wildlife conservation. This donation will support the ongoing care and preservation of animals at the zoo with a special focus on the adoption of the White Rhinoceros; Ell, Ella & Eli, a vital step in protecting this endangered species.

HABIB donates RM100,000 to Zoo Negara. Image: Abill Zackry/TRP

Building on the successful campaign of ‘HABIB for Zoo Negara – Save our Animals’ in 2020, HABIB’s partnership with Zoo Negara exemplifies its deep commitment to preserving Malaysia’s unique wildlife heritage and contributing meaningfully to conservation efforts.

“Our gold wafer collection celebrates the beauty and strength of animals in their natural habitats. By supporting Zoo Negara and adopting the White Rhinoceros, we are reaffirming our pledge to protect these animals and inspire others to join us in preserving our natural environment for generations to come,” said Executive Chairman HABIB Group, Dato’ Sri Meer Habib.

The HABIB x Zoo Negara 999.9 Gold Wafer Collection offers collectors and wildlife advocates a unique way to connect with Malaysia’s natural treasures while supporting vital conservation initiatives.

Executive Chairman HABIB Group, Dato’ Sri Meer Habib, holding the limited edition gold wafers. Image: Abill Zackry/TRP

This launch also coincides with HABIB’s latest campaign Pesta Emas, which is taking place all over the country.

