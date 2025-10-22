“Trump Not Welcome” Protest Planned During Trump’s Visit This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A protest titled “Trump You’re Not Welcome In Malaysia” is being arranged by a coalition of Malaysian civil society and political groups this Sunday (26 October) at Ampang Park in Kuala Lumpur.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 9am and end at 12pm seems to be aimed at expressing opposition to Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, who is attending the 47th ASEAN Summit at KLCC Convention Centre on the same day.

Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia shared on Instagram details of the demonstration. The rally appears to be backed by more than 20 participating organisations including Youth Party Muda, former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia) and more.

Also included in the post is a “Legal Info Toolkit” that acts as a guide for participants to know their rights if they are questioned, arrested, or required to give a statement to the police.

The advisory also reminds protestors to stay calmed if detained and contact a designated legal hotline for assitance, and to avoid signing blank statements.

What is Trump going to do at the summit?

Trump’s official agenda on his visit to Kuala Lumpur this weekend is to sign a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia — dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Accord — for a lasting cease-fire and removal of heavy arms and land mines from the border, with Malaysia acting as mediator and host.

The accord is being brokered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (as Malaysia is ASEAN-chair this year), while the US is playing more of a facilitation role.

Thailand and Cambodia are fighting due to a long-standing border dispute that has intensified recently over ancient temples and surrounding land, such as the Preah Vihear Temple.

Aside from the signing of the accord, the further purpose of Trump’s visit is anyone’s guess, as the US President’s full 47th Asean Summit itinerary (e.g. meetings, events, bilateral talks) is not fully revealed.

Road closures during the 47th Asean Summit

Road closures and traffic diversions will be implemented in stages, particularly during the arrival and departure of VIPs and delegates.

In a Bernama report dated 17 October, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said roads will be closed in stages at specific times and not for 24 hours in a full lockdown.

“It’s not a lockdown, and it’s not a permanent closure. For example, if a head of state is travelling from the airport to Kuala Lumpur, the route will be closed temporarily.

“Once the convoy has passed, the route will be reopened. So, the closure is not 24 hours, and it’s certainly not a lockdown,” he told a press conference.

According to a report by The Star, some of the key roads and expressways to watch out for are major expressways including ELITE Expressway, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), MEX Highway, KL–Seremban Expressway.

Meanwhile, major urban roads in Kuala Lumpur to avoid are:

Jalan Ampang Jalan Sultan Ismail Jalan P. Ramlee Jalan Binjai Jalan Tun Razak Jalan Parlimen

If you’re travelling in or around Kuala Lumpur this weekend, especially between the airport (Kuala Lumpur International Airport / KLIA) or Subang and the city centre, allow extra time for your journey.

Some roads may be closed temporarily for motorcade use – you may face delays or be diverted mid-route.

It’s a good idea to use public transport (LRT, MRT, monorail) or avoid routes listed above if possible.

