Malaysian Pianist Vincent Ong Wins Fifth Place At Prestigious Chopin Competition In Poland

Malaysian pianist Vincent Ong has done the nation proud once again, clinching fifth prize at the 19th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, when the winners were announced last Monday (20 October).

The 24-year-old, who is currently based in Berlin, Germany, emerged among the top performers in one of the world’s most prestigious and demanding classical music contests. He stood out among 162 young artistes who entered the preliminary rounds, with 84 pianists from 19 countries advancing to the main competition.

The winners were selected by a 17-member international jury, chaired by celebrated American pianist Garrick Ohlsson, himself a former Chopin Competition laureate.

On the audience poll, Ong collected the second most votes (11,547 votes) after Piotr Alexewicz from Wroclaw, Poland (19,961 votes).

This year’s event saw 640 applications submitted from across the globe, with China contributing the largest number of participants at 28 competitors.

Ong’s achievement adds to his growing list of international accolades. Earlier this year, he captured first prize at the 19th International Robert Schumann Music Competition 2024, further solidifying his reputation as one of Malaysia’s most promising classical pianists.

Image: World Federation of International Music Competitions

Celebrating Chopin’s Legacy

The Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition, held every five years since 1955 (and first inaugurated in 1927), is among the most esteemed events in the classical music world. Uniquely, it is dedicated entirely to the works of one composer — Frédéric Chopin, the legendary Polish pianist and Romantic-era composer whose music continues to inspire performers and audiences alike.

Many of its past winners—such as Martha Argerich, Krystian Zimerman, and Seong-Jin Cho—have gone on to enjoy illustrious international careers.

For Ong, this latest recognition places him among an elite group of pianists who have left their mark on the global stage — and further highlights Malaysia’s growing presence in the international classical music scene.

Who Was Fryderyk Chopin?

Fryderyk (Frédéric) Chopin was a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era, celebrated for his poetic and emotionally rich piano works. Born in 1810 near Warsaw, Chopin spent most of his life in Paris, where he composed some of his most famous pieces, including the Nocturnes, Etudes, Waltzes, and Ballades.

The younger and better of only two known photographs of Frédéric Chopin circa 1849. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Renowned for his delicate touch and deep expressiveness, Chopin’s music continues to be a cornerstone of classical piano repertoire. His legacy lives on through generations of pianists—and through competitions like this one that celebrate his enduring influence on the art of piano performance.

