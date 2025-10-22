Home Ministry: Illegal Fireworks Caused Kulim Deepavali Explosion That Injured 22

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The fireworks explosion that left 22 people injured during a Deepavali celebration in Paya Besar, Kulim, on Monday (20 October) was caused by the use of unauthorised pyrotechnics, according to the Home Ministry’s preliminary findings.

In a report by Malay Mail, the ministry said stern action will be taken against those found breaching regulations — including the possibility of revoking the licences of approved fireworks operators who fail to comply with the law.

“The Home Ministry emphasises that the sale, possession and use of unapproved fireworks or firecrackers are strictly prohibited under the Explosives Act 1957,” it said.

The incident is currently being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt. Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly setting off the fireworks without a valid permit.

Authorities are also probing possible elements of negligence, illegal possession and unauthorised handling of explosive materials.

The ministry reminded the public and event organisers to prioritise safety and follow all guidelines set by the Home Ministry and the police, especially during festive seasons. It added that joint monitoring efforts will continue nationwide to ensure compliance with existing laws.

During the incident, which occurred around 12.45am, a large crowd had gathered along the road to watch the fireworks when the explosion took place.

Kulim police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Azizan said 22 people were hurt, including a man who suffered a deep five-centimetre forehead wound, while others sustained minor injuries.

‘Kelapa’ firecracker

According to media reports, investigations found that the illegal firework that was used in the incident was similar to a Kelapa (coconut) firecracker, or mercun kelapa.

A report by Kosmo! said police believe that in the Paya Besar incident, one of the suspects was drunk and had set up the mercun kelapa upside down before the fuse was lit.

The mercun kelapa is not a commercially approved firecracker. It’s usually homemade or illegally imported, often packed with large amounts of explosive powder (such as potassium nitrate, sulfur, and charcoal — similar to gunpowder). Because it’s hand-packed, the explosive content can vary wildly, making it highly unpredictable and extremely dangerous.

It is banned under Malaysia’s Explosives Act 1957. Possessing, manufacturing, or igniting it without approval can lead to heavy fines and jail terms — typically under Section 8 of the Act, which prohibits unlicensed explosives.

Despite being illegal, some continue to make or use mercun kelapa during festive seasons like Hari Raya or Deepavali because of its loud, thunderous bang, which is seen as more thrilling than smaller, legal fireworks.

