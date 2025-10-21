Hebrew On F&N Gold Coin Can? Company Explains As TikTok Video Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, more commonly known as F&N, has issued a clarification following public concern over a viral video showing a can of Gold Coin condensed milk (sweetened creamer) with Hebrew text on its packaging.

In a statement today, the company explained that the product in question was exported exclusively for the Palestinian market, not Israel.

According to F&N, the product label includes English, Arabic and Hebrew languages to comply with local market requirements, as requested by its customer, Food Collection Co., based in Ramallah City, Palestine.

“F&NHB does not have any business transactions or dealings with Israel,” the company said, reaffirming its commitment to respect local sensitivities and the sentiments of consumers.

“F&NHB remains fully committed to respecting local sensitivities and the sentiments of our consumers as we stand in solidarity with those advocating for peace and justice,’ it added

The company also thanked the public for bringing the matter to its attention.

The clarification comes after a video circulated on social media claiming that Malaysia’s Gold Coin milk had entered the Israeli market.

In the video, a man was seen holding up a Gold Coin can which had wordings in English and Hebrew, claiming it was sent to “negara laknatullah”.

While he did not mention Israel, the term is used by some to describe Israel. It means “country cursed by God”.

The origin of the video remains unclear but it is being shared widely by Malaysians with some calling for a boycott of the Gold Coin creamer.

