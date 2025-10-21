Fuiyoh! Uncle Roger’s Pavilion Outlet Is Now Halal Certified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nigel Ng, better known to his fans as Uncle Roger, rose quickly as an internet sensation and personality with his humorous critiques of other online celebrities’ attempt at cooking Asian food such as fried rice and noodles.

After many “fuiyooohs” and “haiyaaas”, along with multiple collaborations with big names in culinary (e.g. Gordon Ramsay, Chef Wan), Nigel took the next natural step after making himself a household name: opening a food business.

Today, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger is six-outlets strong. Two are in KL; Pavilion Elite and MyTOWN Shopping Centre, two in Selangor; IPC Shopping Centre and Central i-City Mall Shah Alam, another outlet is in KLIA2, Sepang and one in Mid Valley Southkey, Johor.

Previously, Nigel informed that his chain of restaurants do not serve pork and alcohol, and they were in the process of getting the halal certification.

Now, Muslims can dine at Nigel’s egg fried rice restaurant with peace of mind as the stand-up comedian announced having obtained halal certification from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Checks on the Jakim Halal portal found that the Pavilion Elite outlet is now halal certified.

“Uncle Roger want to share my fried rice with everyone in Malaysia, and this is a big step to achieving that,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

“Now everyone can come eat. It doesn’t matter if you’re Chinese, Malay, Indian or Jamie Oliver. Come eat our fried rice,” he added.

What to eat at FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger

Uncle Roger has always been very particular about egg fried rice. It’s a simple dish that is commonly found at hawker stalls around Malaysia.

Therefore, the first thing on the menu anyone should try is Uncle Roger’s Egg Fry Rice. For a bit more of a kick on your tastebuds, there is also the spicy version called Uncle Roger’s Special Fry Rice. Other options include the Kimchi Fried Rice or Uncle Roger’s Egg Fry Noodle if you want something other than rice.

Diners can also elevate their egg fried rice with special toppings like grilled unagi, smoked duck breast, garlic shrimp, or grilled chicken.

If you’re not too hungry (or extra hungry), small bites such as the signature YSoWeak Mala Popcorn Chicken (caution: spicy!), Aunty Helen’s Chicken Gyoza, and J.O.’s Boring Fries are available to munch on as well.

There are also “healthy” choices in the menu like the Wok Hei White Corn, Haiyaa Pickled Cucumber, Stir Fry Cabbage La and King of Flavour Cabbage.

The restaurant also offers seasonal special menu items, such as the Mutton Masala Fry Rice in celebration of Deepavali this year.

