Teachers Run Metal Detector On Students At Bandar Utama School After Stabbing Incident

Following a recent school stabbing case in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, teachers are now running checks on students entering the school, as shown in a post on Threads recently

The post, which has gone viral, shows photos of teachers waving metal detector wands on students and checking their bags for dangerous weapons and anything else that is prohibited in school.

A few users in the comments likened the new protocol to American public schools, where metal detector gates are placed at entrances due to frequent cases of school shootings.

Meanwhile, others empathised with the teachers who now have an extra “job” to do at the school.

“Extra work for teachers. Sigh,” one user said.

“More work piled up for teachers. Great,” another user commented.

Criminologist: Use portable metal detectors during special inspection programmes

According to Dr. Zalmizy Hussin, a criminologist from Universiti Utara Malaysia’s School of Applied Psychology, Policy and Social Work, portable metal detectors could be used as a temporary preventive measure or during special inspection programs, rather than being implemented on a daily basis for all students.

He said while the proposal to use metal detectors in schools was not impossible, it should be carefully studied before implementation, Sinar Harian reported.

“The proposal must be evaluated from various aspects, including suitability, actual necessity, cost and its impact on the learning environment. Schools are educational institutions, not detention centres or security checkpoints.

“Excessive physical control measures could create discomfort and psychological pressure among students,” he said.

Nevertheless, he underlined that the more crucial element is early risk detection methods aimed at identifying students’ behavioural patterns, including sudden emotional shifts, aggression or signs of depression.

According to him, a monitoring system can be created by bringing together teachers, counsellors, parents, and clinical psychologists.

“We shouldn’t only focus on detecting weapons; more importantly, we should detect signs of stress and emotional instability before a student acts dangerously,” he added.

Zalmizy added that the method of conducting spot checks or random inspections must find a balance between safety requirements and students’ rights.

He stated that the most effective strategy involved not just metal detectors or bag checks, but also an early warning system and emotional well-being education in schools.

Bandar Utama stab case

On 14 October, a 16-year-old female student was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a 14-year-old schoolmate in a restroom at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara 4.

The victim, who has been identified as Yap Shing Xuen, was found dead at the scene.

The motive was initially speculated as a crime of passion as the suspect had romantic feelings for the victim but was rejected.

However, this was not the case as police investigations found that the victim was unaware of the suspect’s feelings for her.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that a handwritten note with cryptic messages was found on the victim’s body. He said early findings suggest the suspect’s actions may have been influenced by emotional factors and social media.

Stabbed 200 times

Earlier news reports said that Yap was stabbed 50 times, but her mother claimed she was stabbed 200 times.

“Some websites said my daughter was stabbed 50 times, but the truth is she was stabbed 200 times — from the neck to her lungs, and also on her legs,” Wong Lee Ping told reporters during a press conference at Nirvana Centre KL on 16 October.

“Police told us the boy had jumped down from the top of the cubicle because the door was locked. My daughter screamed for help, and people heard her.

“After stabbing her, the boy ran off, leaving my daughter locked inside. When the teachers broke open the door, she was already… gone,” she added.

Suspect received counselling for learning difficulties

According to Malay Mail, Selangor police revealed that the suspect had learning difficulties, not mental health issues.

Shazeli clarified that the teenager had previously undergone rehabilitation counselling focused on improving learning methods, dismissing claims that the school failed to act on concerns about his mental condition.

He added that only qualified experts could assess the suspect’s mental state, noting that the boy appeared physically fine for now.

The suspect is currently remanded for seven days to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

