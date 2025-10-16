School Rapes: 2 In Melaka Case Charged, Fresh Report Surfaces In Kedah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two 17-year-old students accused of being involved in the alleged rape of a 15-year-old schoolmate were brought before the Alor Gajah Juvenile Court today (16 October) to face multiple charges.

Both are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates and were charged with three offences — gang rape, committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, and physical sexual assault.

However, only one of the students pleaded guilty to all charges, while the other claimed trial, Bernama reported.

Charges and possible sentences

According to the first charge, both teenagers were accused under Section 375B of the Penal Code of jointly raping the victim. The offence carries a prison term of between 10 and 30 years.

The second charge, under Section 377B of the Penal Code, involves committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

For the third charge, both face accusations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault, which carries similar penalties.

The alleged offences were said to have taken place in a classroom at a school in Alor Gajah at around 2.50pm on 30 September.

Bail and court proceedings

Melaka Director of Prosecution Datuk Ahmad Sazali Omar led the prosecution and sought bail of RM20,000 for each charge, citing the seriousness of the crimes.

Lawyer Chua Yong Yi, representing the first accused, appealed for a lower amount, noting his client had recently undergone sinus surgery and was suffering from a hernia.

The second accused, represented by a National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer, also requested a reduced bail and agreed to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Magistrate Dr Teoh Shu Yee set bail at RM4,000 for the first charge and RM1,500 each for the remaining two, totalling RM7,000.

The court fixed 26 November for mention to allow the submission of relevant documents for the first accused and a probation report for the second before sentencing.

On 11 October, police remanded four male students for six days to assist investigations into the alleged gang rape incident, which reportedly occurred in the school’s classroom.

The case has drawn public attention due to the young age of both the victim and the accused, with authorities emphasising that investigations will continue to ensure justice is served.

School gang rape in Baling

In a separate incident, four teenage boys in Baling, Kedah — three students and one former student — have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student and circulating a nude video of her online.

This makes it the second school gang rape incident this month.

According to a Bernama report, the arrests came after the victim’s father filed a police report when informed about the video by a school teacher. Police said the incidents occurred between May and August within the school compound.

All four suspects have been remanded for five days, and six mobile phones were seized for investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape and laws relating to child pornography.

