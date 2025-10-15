Selangor Police Gives Updates On Bandar Utama Stabbing, Rejected Love Speculation Not True

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A handwritten note was found on the body of the 16-year-old victim who was killed in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya yesterday.

This was confirmed by Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar at a press conference today.

According to Malay Mail, the note, believed to have been written by the suspect and left on her body by him, reportedly contained several cryptic messages, including one stating, “This world is fake. I have already won.”

Suspect Had Feelings for the Victim

Investigations revealed that the suspect had romantic feelings for the victim, who was unaware of his emotions.

The suspect had feelings for the victim but did not share them with her, so it was more of a case of bottled-up emotions, Shazeli told reporters.

He added that it cannot be concluded that they knew each other as they were in different classes and of different ages.

Weapons Bought Online

Police confirmed that the suspect purchased a multi-purpose knife and a karambit online.

Initial investigations found that the suspect had bought the items online, although the exact platform is still being identified, said Shazeli.

The suspect had also shown his knife in class prior to the incident.

Details of the Attack

According to police, the suspect used the knife to stab the victim multiple times in the chest and neck.

The pattern of the stab wounds indicates the suspect intended to kill the victim, Shazeli told reporters.

After the incident, the suspect reportedly panicked and wandered around the school compound before being apprehended by teachers and students.

Emotional and Social Media Influence Suspected

Shazeli said early findings suggest the suspect’s actions may have been influenced by emotional factors and social media.

The police are still assessing the suspect’s mental health, with further psychological screenings to follow.

Photos of Minors Must Not Be Shared

Police are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to remove photos of both the victim and the suspect from social media.

As both are underage, it is illegal to circulate their images, Shazeli reminded.

“We are working together with partner agencies, for example MCMC, to ensure that photos of the victim and the suspect do not continue to circulate on social media, because both of them are underage,” he said, as reported by Malay Mail.

MCMC urged the public to delete any related photos or videos immediately and reminded that sharing such content could lead to legal action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until 21 October and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Case Under Investigation

The suspect has been remanded for seven days, until 21 October, as the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Bandar Utama School

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.