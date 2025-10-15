KL Goes On “Lockdown” 23-28 October, Here’s What’s Happening

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur is bracing for an unprecedented security lockdown as the city prepares to host the 47th ASEAN Summit from 26 to 28 October 2025.

The city centre will be completely sealed off during the summit period, with rolling and full road closures, high police deployment and strict movement restrictions in force.

Lockdown will begin earlier, ahead of the summit, on 23 October.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan informed reporters that police will be on high alert from 23 to 28 October, New Straits Times reported.

“The police will deploy about 16,000 officers from all around the country, especially from neighbouring states to Kuala Lumpur beginning 23 October, to ease and facilitate traffic,” Mohamad Hasan said.

Major highways and core arterial roads will see phased shutdowns lasting 30 to 45 minutes at a stretch, to facilitate the transit of high-level motorcades.

Key roads affected include Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan P. Ramlee, Persiaran KLCC, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kuching, and segments of expressways from KLIA and Subang to the city.

Meanwhile, civil servants residing within some 25 km of the city centre will be permitted to work from home, while schools in affected zones will switch to online lessons during the summit.

Trump heads to KL, global leaders converge

Among the high-profile figures expected in Kuala Lumpur is U.S. President Donald Trump, who is slated to arrive on 26 October and is widely expected to witness a signing ceremony for a proposed peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump’s participation, if confirmed, marks his first attendance at an ASEAN summit since returning to office.

Even as Malaysia moves to present a seamless diplomatic front, political tensions simmer. Protest organisers have already signalled plans to stage demonstrations against Trump’s presence, citing grievances over U.S. foreign policy, Israel–Palestine, and other global flashpoints.

Anti-Trump posters in both Malay and English are already circulating on social media and across cities in the nation.

Source: Gegar

Though large-scale protest campaigns have not yet been confirmed publicly, security officials are reportedly activating crowd-control protocols and monitoring for potential flashpoints, particularly around central districts.

Malaysia has also confirmed invitations to other global leaders, including heads of state from ASEAN’s dialogue partners.

Key highlights of the 47th ASEAN Summit

Despite the high drama of road closures, world leaders and protests, the 47th ASEAN Summit is being framed by Malaysia under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability”.

Malaysia aims to embed those twin values—closing development gaps, improving living conditions, and mitigating climate impacts—across all its priority areas for the year.

A key diplomatic item will be moving forward with the Kuala Lumpur Accord, a proposed agreement between Thailand and Cambodia that seeks to build on the ceasefire brokered in July.

Economically, the summit will feature intense talks around trade policy, especially with the United States. Malaysia and other ASEAN members are expecting sectoral discussions on tariffs, with semiconductors being a high-priority sector due to its importance in regional supply chains and technology industries.

In addition, there is a strong push for digital transformation, science and AI cooperation, as well as stronger intra-ASEAN connectivity—infrastructure, investment, and the strengthening of supply chains to make the region more resilient in the face of global pressures.

