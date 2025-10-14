Tourists & Guide Condemned For ‘’Choking And Kicking’’ Endangered Sea Turtle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Environmental group Tropical Research and Conservation Centre (TRACC) has sounded the alarm over the harassment of endangered green turtles by tour guides and tourists in Pulau Redang.

In the video shared on Facebook, people swarmed the turtle and blocked its path. Some held down the turtle around its neck while another stepped down on its shell with a kick.

TRACC shared that turtles still need to come up to the surface for air although they can hold their breath for long periods. This is because these sea creatures still breathe with their lungs. Turtles can still drown if they’re underwater for too long.

Based on TRACC’s Facebook post, the authorities are currently looking into the issue. It’s believed the people in the video are tourists staying at a local resort.

Regardless, TRACC reiterated that turtles should not be harassed in any manner, and such behaviours from humans should not have taken place.

TRACC also shared how consumers can help protect turtles from such treatment. If you see a turtle being abused, TRACC said not to confront the tour operator but to take as many picture and video evidence as possible and contact local authorities such as animal control, wildlife rescue, NGOs, and other relevant ones.

Last but not least, TRACC said consumers have the right to speak up and choose not to accept such behaviours concerning wildlife.

Netizens want the tourists and the tour guides to be punished according to the law for their intolerable behaviours.

A netizen explained that Thailand has wardens patrolling beaches and sanctuaries to stop such behaviours.

Both the tourists and tour guide/ agency have to be punished.



This is intolerable, how can people do this as guides who supposedly have responsibility to look after sea creatures. — Sereda (@Vic_Sereda) October 14, 2025

Authorities should be able to track the culprits from the posted videos! We don’t want These kinds of tourists here. Catch them fine them and ban them from ever coming here . Hooligans! Thailand has wardens patrolling beaches and sanctuaries to stop this kind of tourist behavior. — Elina Aziz (@elina_aziz) October 14, 2025

