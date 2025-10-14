Beyond “Chinese”: Baba-Nyonya Is Malaysia’s Newest Official Race

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has officially recognised the Baba-Nyonya or Peranakan Chinese community as a distinct sub-ethnic group, allowing members to have “Baba Nyonya” listed as their race on official documents — a milestone that restores a long-overlooked part of the nation’s heritage.

The new classification, announced by the Home Ministry, begins with a pilot programme in Melaka before expanding nationwide in January 2026. Members of the community can apply through the National Registration Department (NRD) to amend their birth certificates and identity cards.

A return of identity

The Baba-Nyonya community traces its roots to the Melaka Sultanate era, when Chinese settlers married local Malays and gradually formed a distinct cultural identity — blending Chinese traditions with Malay language, food, and customs.

While “Baba” was once recognised in colonial-era records, the category disappeared after independence in 1957, leaving the community officially grouped under “Chinese” for decades.

Portrait of a Baba Nyonya in elaborate formalwear found in Penang Peranakan House. Image: Catherine Leong.

This reclassification, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, acknowledges the historical and cultural contributions of the Peranakan people, especially in states such as Melaka and Penang.

According to a report by The Star, applicants will need to obtain verification from the Baba Nyonya Association of Malaysia before NRD approval. Once a principal application is approved, family members can also apply under the same lineage.

It’s more than an administrative update, it’s a reclamation of heritage

For many, this is more than an administrative update — it is the restoration of identity. The recognition gives the Baba-Nyonya community visibility and pride after years of being subsumed under a broader ethnic label.

Datuk Ronald Gan, president of the Baba Nyonya Association, described the latest development in the community’s status as a landmark achievement, as he had been championing the cause since being elected as chairman of the association more than a decade ago.

“We will now be known as Baba Nyonya, a sub-ethnic group among the local Chinese population,” he said.

Living area in a wealthy Baba Nyonya household with expensive furniture. Image: Catherine Leong.

Meanwhile, members of the community noted that the move will also help preserve Peranakan heritage — from its intricate kebaya nyonya, hybrid Baba Malay dialect, and colourful Nyonya cuisine — which has long enriched Malaysia’s cultural landscape.

Peranakan cuisine is a vibrant blend of Chinese ingredients and Malay-Indonesian spices, creating rich, aromatic dishes that reflect centuries of cultural fusion. Image: theperanakan.com

Though the change does not grant Bumiputera status, it affirms that Malaysia’s diversity extends beyond its major ethnic categories, celebrating communities that embody the country’s multicultural roots.

While documentation and verification remain hurdles for some families, the recognition is already being celebrated in Melaka and Penang — the heartlands of Peranakan heritage — as a symbolic step toward preserving a culture that has shaped Malaysia’s history for more than 500 years.

For the Baba and Nyonya of Malaysia, this is not just an acknowledgment from the government — it is a homecoming long in the making.

