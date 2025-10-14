16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Bandar Utama School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 16-year-old female student was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy at a school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya at around 9.10am today.

The male suspect was reportedly armed with a knife and stabbed other students as well. The victim was found dead at the scene.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the suspect had been arrested while Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat, said there’s no bullying element involved in this case.

The police is currently investigating the case and ascertaining the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Sin Chew Daily said a planned graduation ceremony for Form 5 students of the school this afternoon was called off following the gruesome attack.

What happened?

Shamsudin said a teacher heard the victim crying out for help.

The teacher rushed to the scene but was too late as the victim had already been stabbed.

Police said there were multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body but a more detailed account of what transpired would only be announced after a post-mortem was conducted.

Two sharp objects were seized as part of the investigation.

Eyewitness paints chilling picture

FMT reported that an eyewitness, a student at the school, claimed the suspect suddenly entered a classroom brandishing a sharp object covered in blood.



The eyewitness said the suspect wasn’t a fellow classmate.

“There was blood on his clothes,” the eyewitness informed.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Viral photos and leaked info

It didn’t take long for alleged photos from the incident to go viral on social media.

There is a photo of a “rambo knife”, believed to be one of the sharp objects seized by the police.

Meanwhile a video going viral showed that the fatal stabbing took place in one of the bathroom stalls, however its veracity remains undetermined at present.

It’s important to remember that criminal cases involving minors are treated very differently from those involving adults.

Under the Child Act 2001, the identity and personal details of any child offender, victim, or witness must be strictly protected.

This means their names, photos or any information that could lead to their identification cannot be published or shared, whether on social media, in the news, or through casual conversation.

Leaking such details isn’t just unethical, it’s a criminal offence that can lead to legal action.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.