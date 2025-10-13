Melaka Classroom Gang Rape: What We Know So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking gang rape case allegedly involving a group of secondary school students in Alor Gajah, Melaka, has gripped the nation and prompted widespread outrage over safety, discipline, and accountability in schools.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on 2 October, involved a 15-year-old Form Three student who was reportedly assaulted by two Form Five male students inside a classroom at a government secondary school.

It was also alleged that two other students recorded the assault.

According to police, the assault took place around 2.50pm, when the victim returned to her classroom to collect science project materials.

The case came to light when a teacher informed the victim’s mother about the existence of the video, prompting her to lodge a police report.

Four teenagers arrested and remanded

Sinar Harian earlier reported that Melaka police arrested four teenage suspects shortly after the report was filed. They are being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 30 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

The suspects were initially remanded for six days and later received an extension until 16 October to facilitate further investigation.

Police have also confirmed that the students are being questioned separately to prevent any interference or coordination in their statements.

Education Ministry pledges full cooperation

According to Malay Mail, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Ministry of Education (MOE) will not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct in schools and vowed to cooperate fully with police.

She directed the district education office and state department to assist with the probe and said no one will be shielded from responsibility.

The ministry has also dispatched counsellors to the school to provide emotional and psychological support for the victim, her family, and affected students and staff.

Suspects allowed to sit for SPM

Fadhlina confirmed that the four students will not be barred from sitting for the upcoming SPM examinations, citing that the legal process must be allowed to take its course.

While she acknowledged the severity of the case, she emphasised that the suspects remain students until proven guilty and should be treated in accordance with existing education policies.

The decision, however, has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with many questioning whether such leniency sends the wrong message about accountability.

Authorities seek to stop video circulation

In response to reports of the video’s existence, the MOE has requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block the circulation of any related footage, The Star reported.

Officials have warned that sharing or possessing the video constitutes a criminal offence and could result in prosecution under child pornography and privacy laws.

Public and political reaction

The case has triggered widespread condemnation from community leaders, politicians, and parents’ groups.

Melaka’s Education, Higher Learning and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman has called for the reintroduction of caning in schools to restore discipline and deter serious misconduct among students.

Meanwhile, social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye described the case as a “wake-up call” and urged authorities to strengthen moral education and supervision within schools to prevent such incidents in the future.

Victim under care, investigation ongoing

As of mid-October, the victim remains under medical and psychological care. Police are still collecting evidence and statements from the suspects, teachers, and witnesses.

The school has pledged full cooperation with authorities while maintaining confidentiality due to the involvement of minors.

The case continues to draw national attention, with Malaysians calling for justice and stronger safeguards to ensure schools remain safe learning environments.

