Kelantan Police Probe Israeli Flag Display At Gaza Solidarity Flotilla

Kelantan police have launched an investigation into the display of an Israeli flag during the 500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza (Kelantan 500-Vessel Solidarity Voyage for Gaza) held along the Kelantan River in Lembah Sireh last Friday (10 October).

The move comes after videos of the flag being raised circulated online, triggering public criticism and confusion over its presence at an event meant to show support for Palestine.

According to a Bernama report, state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that the case will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1949.

“We have identified the organisers and will be calling them in to record statements soon,” he said.

The act prohibits the improper use of national emblems, flags, and symbols, including those of other countries, without authorisation.

Organisers clarify flag was part of reenactment

In response to the controversy, Pertubuhan Anak Muda Bangkit Malaysia, the event organiser, explained that the Israeli flag was not displayed as an endorsement, but as part of a theatrical reenactment meant to educate the public about the real-life experiences of volunteers in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) — a humanitarian mission intercepted by Israeli forces.

Programme director Mohd Khairul Hafiz Hassan said the flag appeared only briefly as part of a staged scene on a floating stage.

“The scene was designed to recreate what flotilla volunteers faced when confronting Israeli forces. Those present at the event understood that it was purely a dramatization,” he said when contacted by Sinar Harian.

He added that many of those criticising the incident online were reacting to short video clips taken out of context.

The simulation featured a mock confrontation with Israeli forces, complete with sound effects, chanting, and prayers, culminating in a symbolic act where the Israeli flag was torn down and trampled to signify resistance and condemnation.

“The act was meant to deliver a strong visual message about oppression faced by Palestinians — not to glorify or support Israel,” said Mohd Khairul.

He urged the public not to misinterpret the performance, stressing that the intent was to raise awareness of humanitarian struggles in Gaza.

Agrobank responds to viral video

Meanwhile, government-owned bank, Agrobank, was unintentionally dragged into the controversy as its logo was displayed on one of the boats that flew the Israeli flags.

The company said that while it supports the initiative in solidarity with Palestine, it condemns the misuse of its branding.

“The boat shown in the video was used in a promotional initiative for Agrobank previously. However, the participation of the boat in the solidarity event was done so without the Bank’s knowledge.

“Agrobank regrets the actions of certain parties on social media who have created misunderstandings regarding the Bank’s image through the sharing of misleading and innacurate information,” Agrobank said in a statement to address the matter.

It stressed that it has no involvement, direct or indirect, in the production, staging, or spreading of the video.

Thousands Gather for Gaza Solidarity

The solidarity flotilla drew an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 participants, including fishermen, local residents, NGO representatives, and students from religious schools.

Nearly 1,000 boats sailed along the Kelantan River from Kampung Pulau Pisang to Lembah Sireh, with participants waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Hidup Palestin!” and “Hancur Israel!” in a powerful show of support.

The event aimed to echo Malaysia’s longstanding solidarity with the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

