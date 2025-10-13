BM Proficiency Necessary To Buy Malay Reserve Land, Malay Housing Quota In Selangor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor government has set Bahasa Melayu proficiency as a main criterion in owning Malay Reserve Land, including Malay housing quota in Selangor.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari said this is important to ensure an individual is eligible to be defined to be a Malay person and reasonably allowed to own a land quota in Selangor.

He added one of the key interpretations to qualify someone as Malay or Bumiputera following the Federal Constitution is the ability to speak Bahasa Melayu fluently, aside from professing Islam and practising Malay customs.

Amirudin said the ability to converse in Malay is a reflection of one’s identity and belonging to the community.

Additionally, Amirudin said the Selangor government is committed to reinforcing the use of the national language in administration, development, and public spaces.

The government will follow Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP)’s guidelines to ensure uniformity and it’s applicable to road signs, business names, and places, whether it’s in Rumi or Jawi script.

He said strengthening and mastering the national language is vital for cultural preservation and also fostering confidence and national identity.

