Grab Merchant-Partners In Melaka Record Over RM135 Million In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From fuelling the state’s economy to elevating its gastrotourism scene and transforming everyday livelihoods, Grab Malaysia has become more than just a digital platform. In Melaka alone, our local merchant-partners collectively earned close to RM140 million through the platform in the past year, proof of how accessible technology and innovations are empowering communities while showcasing the state’s rich cultural and culinary heritage.

“At Grab, our mission is to empower local businesses with the tools, knowledge and even the financial access they need to thrive in today’s digital economy. The achievements of our Melaka merchant-partners show how technology can create real opportunities by growing earnings, increasing consumer reach for local MSMEs, and supporting the state’s long-term economic resilience,” shared Tan Jiong Jian, Director of Commercial and Deliveries, Grab Malaysia.

Leveraging tech and innovation to future-proof local businesses

Merchant AI Assistant. Image: Grab Malaysia

To drive growth and better support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Grab recently introduced the Merchant AI Assistant, an innovative feature integrated into the GrabMerchant app. The AI powered tool helps business owners manage operations more efficiently by providing quick access to performance insights, generating reports, and offering tailored recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement. By streamlining daily tasks such as responding to reviews and optimising promotions, the tool allows merchants to focus on growing their businesses.

This innovation complements existing Grab tools, such as Grab Dine Out Discovery, as well as training initiatives like GrabMasterclass, all designed to attract customers and equip business owners with practical strategies for long term success.

Additionally, with support from its latest offering – GX Biz Banking – from its sister company GXBank, Grab merchant-partners now have easier access to inclusive financing solutions to help them expand operations and navigate challenges in a competitive market. GX Biz Banking is a fully digital financial solution designed to simplify operations and accelerate growth.

It offers a seamless experience through its two core products: the GX Biz Account, which can be opened in minutes with no fees and offers daily interest earnings of 1% p.a., and the GX Biz FlexiLoan, which provides fast access to capital with no hidden charges and interest savings on early settlements. This combination of speed, transparency, and cost-saving benefits makes it a powerful tool especially for small Grab merchant-partners.

Image: Grab Malaysia

Melaka merchant-partners showcase rapid digital growth

Among the Grab merchant-partners benefiting from the platform is Ted Coffee, a small neighborhood café in Taman Paya Rumput, Melaka. Café owner Puan Marlina binti Mahmud shared that through Grab’s digital tools, campaigns, and training sessions, the business has expanded its reach and doubled its monthly sales. “By implementing GrabFood features such as HotDeals and Kombo Jimat, we were able to attract new customers and build a loyal base of repeat orders. Digital platforms are a great help for small businesses like ours, enabling us to grow sustainably,” she explained.

In addition to Ted Coffee, Nasi Ayam Kg Padang is another example of a local business thriving through Grab’s digital ecosystem. After joining Grab in 2023, it earned a 4.8-star rating and became a Grab Signature merchant following sustained business growth through campaigns like HotDeals. “From our early days as a street stall to becoming a neighbourhood favourite, our focus has always been simple: great chicken rice, honest portions, and fast, friendly service. GrabFood helped us reach more customers, and HotDeals amplified our visibility and conversions,” said owner Rahilah Mohd Fauzi. Within six months of activating GrabFood campaigns, monthly sales climbed from RM6,000 to RM15,000, a 150% increase.

Beyond business growth, Grab is also helping to strengthen Melaka’s profile as a cultural and culinary destination. With its increased focus on gastrotourism, the platform connects tourists to authentic local food experiences, from hidden street food stalls to heritage restaurants. In partnership with Tourism Malaysia, Grab is spotlighting these culinary gems and making them more accessible to visitors, ensuring that food continues to be at the heart of Melaka’s appeal.

“Melaka is not only home to vibrant businesses but also a rich cultural and culinary heritage. Through our platform, we aim to make these experiences more accessible to both locals and visitors. By connecting people to authentic food and unique attractions, we are proud to play a part in strengthening Melaka’s position as a must-visit destination,” added Tan.

As Melaka continues its transformation into a digitally progressive state while preserving its historical charm, Grab stands committed to empowering its merchants, uplifting communities, and enriching experiences for residents and visitors alike. With innovation at its core, Grab is not only enabling business growth but also helping to shape a thriving, inclusive economy for the future.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.