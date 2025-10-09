Hebrew Sticker: Retiree Loves Foreign Languages, Wording Says “Malaysia Is My Home”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Melaka police have recorded a statement from a government retiree after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle went viral for displaying a sticker written in Hebrew.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 59-year-old owner admitted that the sticker had been custom-ordered from a shop in Selangor about 13 years ago, Sinar Harian reported.

According to him, the man explained that he has a personal interest in foreign languages, including Greek, Russian and Hebrew.

From ‘Israel Our Home’ to ‘Malaysia Our Home’

Dzulkhairi said the man had once come across the Hebrew phrase Israel Betainu, meaning “Israel Our Home.”

“He then altered the phrase by replacing the word ‘Israel’ with ‘Malaysia’, resulting in Malizia Beiteinu, which translates to ‘Malaysia Our Home’,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters in Bukit Beruang.

Investigations Still Ongoing

Although the man’s explanation has been recorded, police said investigations are continuing, including consulting language experts to ensure there are no hidden or suspicious meanings behind the phrase.

The retiree, who left government service four years ago, also lodged a police report after the video of his vehicle began circulating on social media. His brother, who frequently drives the 4WD, was among the first to notice the issue online.

Dzulkhairi also urged the public not to provoke or post extreme comments on social media over the matter.

The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing public fear and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Outrage Over Viral Video

Earlier, a video of an Isuzu four-wheel-drive with a Hebrew sticker reading “Malaysia Our Home” had gone viral, sparking outrage among Malaysians as Hebrew is the official language of Israel.

Following the viral clip, Hairul Amin Madon, Religious Officer to the Melaka Chief Minister, lodged a police report at the Merlimau Police Station.

Hairul Amin said the video, believed to have been recorded in Melaka, was first spotted on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the Hebrew phrase could also be interpreted in a more provocative way, such as “Malaysia is ours” or “Malaysia in our hands.”

This, he said, risked sparking unnecessary provocation, especially while the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to draw international attention, including through humanitarian missions such as the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

