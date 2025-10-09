Government Sets Up RM50 Million Postal Service Fund To Secure Future Of Postal Services

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government has announced the creation of a Postal Service Fund worth RM50 million to ensure the long-term sustainability of postal services, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the fund, managed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will guarantee that essential postal services continue nationwide without disruption.

“This advance financing is in line with Section 5 of the Postal Services Act 2012 and forms part of the government’s Universal Service Obligation (USO) to ensure that postal access remains available to all Malaysians,” Fahmi explained.

Fahmi Fadzil speaks to media in a press conference at the launch of Redly Pos Malaysia International.

Launch of Redly Pos Malaysia International

The announcement was made in conjunction with World Post Day 2025, which also saw the launch of Redly Pos Malaysia International, a new global brand under Pos Malaysia.

Speaking at the National Mail Centre in Shah Alam, Fahmi said the rebranding marks a significant step in positioning Malaysia as a competitive player in international logistics.

“With Redly, all international postal and courier services will operate under one strong and consistent identity, linking Malaysian consumers and businesses more effectively to the global market,” he said.

Transformation bearing results

The rebranding comes as part of Pos Malaysia’s broader transformation plan, which has been underway since 2021.

Performance figures show major improvements: next-day parcel delivery has increased to over 90 percent from only 50 percent four years ago, while mail delivery punctuality is at 93 percent. Customer satisfaction levels also hit 91 percent, well above the industry average of 82 percent.

“These results show that change is not only possible but necessary in tackling challenges such as falling mail volumes, reduced foot traffic at post offices, and growing competition in the courier sector,” Fahmi said.

Fahmi Fadzil together with other VIPs touring Pusat Mel Nasional.

Commitment to sustainability

The Minister also praised Pos Malaysia’s efforts in environmental stewardship, noting the company’s recognition with three awards in innovation, energy efficiency, and ESG performance.

“These milestones demonstrate that the company is not just improving its services but also leading in sustainability,” he added.

Celebrating World Post Day

World Post Day is observed every year on 9 October to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874.

This year’s theme, #PosForPeople: Local Service. Global Reach, underlines the continued importance of postal services as both a community lifeline and a global connector.

Fahmi Fadzil officiating the launch of World Post Day 2025 stamp collection.

“To postal workers across the country — whether you’re braving the rain to deliver letters, manning the counters, or working behind the scenes in sorting centres — your contributions are invaluable. You are the unsung heroes keeping Malaysians connected,” Fahmi said in his closing speech.

The launch of Redly, alongside a special World Post Day 2025 commemorative stamp set, signals Pos Malaysia’s next chapter — one that balances its long tradition with the innovations needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and borderless world.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.