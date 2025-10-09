Flu Cases Rising, Here’s How To Keep Yourself Safe & Stop The Spread

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Based on the number of influenza cases in Malaysia, it seems like the flu season is upon us. The Health Ministry reported fifteen new clusters of influenza and respiratory tract infections in the Epidemiological Week (ME) 39/2025, as compared to three clusters in the week before.

The clusters are concentrated in educational institutions so far with no deaths reported. Recently, MRSM Kuantan recorded 114 influenza cases, prompting some schools to return to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

In Selangor, influenza cases rose by more than 80% within a week, also concentrated in educational institutions.

Kelantan Health Department director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said influenza is generally a mild illness that usually resolves within a week. However, it can be severe among high-risk groups like children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses.

The Health Ministry said laboratory surveillance confirmed there are no new mutations. The current flu spread is caused by existing strains, mainly Influenza A (H3), consistent with trends in the Southern Hemisphere. The rise in cases is likely due to the holiday season with more people travelling and such.

The ministry said it will continue monitoring influenza trends and respiratory infection clusters through its reporting system and designated sentinel sites nationwide.

Here are the precautions to take to keep everyone safe

We’ve been down this road before. To keep the spread of influenza in check, we have to maintain hygiene, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, and masking up if we’re showing symptoms of the flu.

It’s also helpful to isolate and monitor symptomatic individuals, especially in places like boarding schools. Meanwhile, high-risk groups are encouraged to take the annual seasonal influenza vaccination.

Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness

Flu is spread through airborne droplets from coughs, sneezes, and talking. A common way to maintain hygiene is to wash our hands with soap. If there’s no soap, using a hand sanitiser is a good alternative.

Proper cough and sneeze etiquette

Sneezing or coughing into tissue helps stop flu from spreading. Image: TRP File

It’s rude to cough and sneeze without covering your mouth and nose. Be mindful by covering your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing with your hand or a tissue. If a tissue isn’t available, you can sneeze or cough into your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Masking up

Another mindful way to protect yourself and others is to wear a mask in crowded areas, especially if you’re exhibiting flu symptoms. Remember to discard the used mask in rubbish bins after use and wash your hands after.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue.

Get the flu jab

A flu jab provides an extra layer of protection, especially important for those in high-risk groups. Elderly individuals can head to selected Health Clinics nationwide for the flu vaccine.

