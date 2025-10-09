“Fellow Convicts” Joke: PU Rahmat Apologises For Prisoner Remark About PMX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Preacher and humanitarian activist Rahmat Ikhsan Mohd Sofyan, better known as PU Rahmat, has publicly apologised after making a joke on stage suggesting that he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were “fellow ex-convicts”.

The remark was made during his speech at the Solidarity Rally for Gaza held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

A clip of the joke has been making rounds on social media.

While addressing the audience, PU Rahmat quipped: “I share many similarities with Datuk Seri (Anwar Ibrahim).. we are both ex-convicts”.

The joke caught many by surprise as it touched on the Prime Minister’s past imprisonment, a topic that has been politically sensitive.

Hours later, PU Rahmat issued a public apology on Facebook. He explained that the commennt was meant in a light-hearted manner, and not to offend anyone.

“I apologise if the ‘fellow ex-convicts’ joke was inappropriate, as PMX himself made the joke with me.

“Sometimes we need to learn from PMX, who has a sense of humour. Still, I’ve learned my lesson not to joke in that way again,” he said.

It is worth noting that PU Rahmat was among 23 Malaysian volunteers detained by Israeli forces when their vessels were intercepted during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

He was taken to Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert along with other activists before being released.

Thousands gathered at the solidarity rally for Gaza

Malaysians demonstrated their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause as thousands gathered for the Solidarity Assembly with Gaza: Malaysia Wave, Free Palestine at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, on Wednesday (8 October).

The Star reported that the crowd, comprising people of all ages and backgrounds, began streaming in from as early as 5pm, with many dressed in white to symbolise unity and peace.

Palestinian flags were raised high across the venue, while banners bearing messages such as “Don’t stop talking about Palestine” reflected the determination of participants to continue opposing Zionist aggression.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who serves as patron of Sumud Nusantara, was expected to arrive around 9pm to deliver his keynote address. His speech followed the handover of a memorandum from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), an initiative representing international humanitarian solidarity.

Also present were several members of the 23 Malaysian volunteers who joined the recent GSF mission, including Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman and well-known local personalities Ardell Aryana, Heliza Helmi and Zizi Kirana. They were scheduled to recount their experiences during the gathering.

The evening’s programme featured a series of spiritual and cultural activities, including special prayers and a mass supplication for Gaza after Maghrib, a poetry recital by media figure Ahmad Fedtri Yahya, and musical performances by Munsyid Malaysia.

Attendees expressed both passion and perseverance, reaffirming Malaysia’s solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

