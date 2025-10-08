Local Council Slammed For “Do Not Feed Strays” Signboard

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stray animals in Malaysia have it tough. When they’re not looking for food or seeking shelter from the elements, they have to deal with cruel humans who treat them with no empathy or sympathy.

While there are many kind souls out there who try their best to help out the unhoused animals in their area, it doesn’t help when others exacerbate the issue by punishing them.

Hefty fine for feeding stray animals

A picture of a signboard that says “Feeding strays is forbidden” recently went viral on social media.

The sign, which has the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) logo on it, states that a fine of RM500 will be imposed on those who are caught feeding stray animals.

However, it is unclear if the photo that is going viral is new, or its exact location.

According to the sign, the ruling falls under Section 47(1)(g) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974, which allows local authorities to take action against obstructions found on the road, like compounding related offences.

The sign also listed several reasons why it restricts stray animal feeding:

It soils the area. Changes the nature of the animals in looking for food. Stray animals will dominate the area. Increases the population of wild animals. Causes disturbances.

Image: Threads | @hudaaee_

TRP has contacted MBPP regarding the legitimacy of the signboard but has not received a response yet.

Many didn’t agree with the signboard, calling MBPP cruel towards stray cats and dogs

Malaysian animal lovers were unhappy to see the signboard and expressed their displeasure on social media.

A lot of them thought it was regressive and inhumane, while others questioned the effects of feeding stray animals that were listed on the sign.

“You think cats and dogs here were born in the jungle? You think they’re like tigers that hunt for food? If you became homeless then there’s no need to give you food or it will change your nature to find food,” one user said on Threads.

Another user said “How arrogant of humans to say that Allah’s other creatures should not be fed! And get fined for doing it too!”.

Some suggested that non-government organisations (NGO) should collect donations to build animal shelters, and put the stray animals up for adoption.

Local councils do have laws against feeding wild animals

It should be noted, that city councils usually do have rules against feeding wild animals such as monkeys and pigeons.

On 1 October, New Straits Times reported nine individuals who were fined for feeding pigeons in public despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns.

Each of them were fined RM250 under Section 47(1) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974.

Back in 2021, the Shah Alam City Council was criticised for a similar signage which forbids the feeding of wild animals. The banner contained images of cats and dogs, which is what sparked public anger.

MBSA later released a statement to address the public’s criticism, which explained that feeding wild animals, including strays, had inadvertently increased their population in the area.

In an article by Malaysian National Animal Welfare Foundation regarding the MBSA banner, sustainable living NGO Ecoknights said that the measures taken by the local council could be due to several reasons including health concerns, safety, and wildlife loss.

“Being ‘nice’ to animals in the wrong way could increase human-wildlife conflicts. Animals become less fearful of humans and thus more aggressive, leading to property damage, road and airport accidents, human injuries, and even fatalities,” Ecoknights vice-president Amlir Ayat said in a quote to The Sun.

Penang Chief Minister says people need to show more mercy to stray animals

Chow Kon Yeow, Penang’s Chief Minister, recently urged Malaysians to be more merciful to stray animals because “taking care of them is a communal responsibility”.

Penang Kini reported him saying efforts to care for the voiceless animals must go beyond mere feelings and be translated into action.

He also encouraged everyone to contribute in any way they can, whether it’s through donations, volunteering, adopting, becoming a temporary carer, or even reporting animal abuse.

