FIFA Releases Document Claiming Malaysia’s Naturalised Players’ Grandparents Weren’t Born In Malaysia

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) recently published a notice regarding their decision to penalise Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and seven naturalised players on the Harimau Malaya team after finding inconsistency in the original player registration documents.

According to an official report titled “Notification of the Grounds of the Decision” dated 6 October, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee explained that the penalty was given based on an infringement of article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code which involves falsification and alteration of official documents.

Investigations found the birth certificates of the players’ grandparents that FAM submitted did not match official records.

The results of a cross check with overseas public registration authorities showed that the individuals named as the players’ grandparents were not born in Malaysia as stated in the documents submitted to FIFA.

In its report, FIFA stated that all the players involved were born outside of Malaysia.

The report detailed the real birthplaces of each players’ grandparents as well as the birthplaces that were found in the allegedly falsified documents.

For example, Gabriel Felipe Arrocha’s grandmother María Belen Concepción Martin was born in Santa Cruz de la Palma, Spain, but the document submitted said that she was born in Melaka.

FIFA explained that all the information was verified through official checks and there was no credible evidence to show a direct link to Malaysia.

The report also stated that the National Registration Department (JPN) only issued copies based on secondary information received, and not based on the original birth records.

Although FAM and the players involved claim that all documents were obtained through legal channels, FIFA insists that the principle of absolute responsibility applies — meaning that failure to verify the authenticity of the documents is still considered a disciplinary offence, even without fraudulent intent.

What are the penalties imposed on FAM and the seven players?

Following the violation, FIFA imposed a fine of CHF350,000 (RM1.8 million) on FAM, while each player was fined CHF2,000 (RM10,000) and suspended for 12 months from any international football activity.

CHF, or Swiss Franc, if the currency of Switzerland.

FAM was given 30 days to pay the fine and three days to submit a notice of appeal to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

This decision answers questions from local supporters about the real cause of FIFA’s disciplinary action, which previously raised questions considering that all the legacy players involved have played several times with Harimau Malaya since last March.

FAM to appeal FIFA ruling on player eligibility case

In an official statement, FAM confirmed it has received the full written judgment from FIFA regarding disciplinary action over the eligibility documentation of seven national team players.

In response, FAM announced it will file a formal appeal through the appropriate legal channels. The association stressed that all documents and supporting evidence concerning the case are complete and ready to be submitted to FIFA without delay.

Gabriel Felipe Aroccha a.k.a. Gabriel Palmero, a defender in Malaysia’s national football team and one of the players involved in the FIFA-FAM controversy. Image: @sukanzcom

It expressed concern over certain findings, particularly allegations that players had “obtained falsified documents” or deliberately sought to bypass eligibility rules. The governing body emphasised that no evidence was provided by FIFA to support these claims.

According to FAM, all documentation related to player eligibility was prepared, verified, and managed by the association in line with official procedures. The players, it said, acted in good faith and relied entirely on FAM’s verification and registration processes.

FAM also argued that FIFA’s conclusions were inaccurate and unfair, and stated that these issues will be raised comprehensively during the appeals process.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to defending the interests of Malaysian football, safeguarding the rights of its players, and ensuring that proceedings are conducted transparently and in compliance with regulations.

FAM also noted that the case involves official procedures of the Malaysian government regarding passport issuance and verification. Under the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Passport Act 1966, the disclosure of related information without approval is strictly prohibited. As such, FAM said it is legally bound to maintain confidentiality and will only share the relevant information with FIFA for the purpose of this case.

Hannah Yeoh says FAM must address the FIFA issue

Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh shared her thoughts on the matter through a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that she has read FIFA’s judgement on FAM and the players involved.

She urged FAM to complete the appeal process and announce its intentions to appeal as well as document it.

“FAM must not stay quiet and must answer clearly to all the reports made by FIFA. Malaysia’s football supporters are hurt and disappointed.

“We must also not forget that the Harimau Malaya team is competing with Laos this week. To all Malaysian football players, we stand with you,” she said.

