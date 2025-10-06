Tourism Malaysia’s “Strategic Cooperation” With Starbucks Not Sitting Well With Malaysians – “Why Not Homegrown Brands?”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and coffee chain Starbucks Malaysia launched a strategic cooperation in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

The campaign, themed “Surreal Experiences”, introduced limited edition products, special drinks and locally inspired dishes to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity.

However, many Malaysians took to social media to criticise the collaboration, calling it insensitive and tone deaf. This is due to Starbucks being an American brand and its perceived support for Israel.

Pro-Palestine supporters, in Malaysia and around the world, have widely boycotted Starbucks as one way to oppose Israel’s genocide on Palestinian people in Gaza.

The boycott has also intensified after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of ships carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, that had Malaysian volunteers aboard.

“In US and Canada, many are boycotting Starbucks. Last week, Starbucks announced that they are shutting down outlets over there. In Malaysia, during a time the whole world is rising on the Global Sumud Flotilla issue, Tourism Malaysia announces a collaboration with Starbucks. No sensitivity at all,” one user said on Twitter.

Some also commented on the special edition products made in the collaboration between MOTAC and Starbucks, calling the design lazy and ugly.

Photos of the products were shared online, such as Starbucks tumblers with Tourism Malaysia’s logos and its sun bear mascots Wira and Manja stamped on them, and one with a batik-inspired design.

Tourism Malaysia under fire for serving alcohol at official event

Aside from the Starbucks partnership, the national tourism agency also landed in hot water in the same week over alcohol that was served at what appeared to be an official event.

Pictures of a gala dinner organised by MOTAC in conjunction with the Global Travel Meet 2025 went viral on social media as guests are seen holding glasses filled with what appears to be beer.

“Can alcohol be served in an event organised by the government or it agencies? The official celebration circular clearly states that alcoholic beverages are not permitted,” an individual pointed out on Twitter.

In response to Masjid Tanah member of parliament Mas Ermieyati Samsudin’s claim related to alcohol being served at the gala dinner linked to MOTAC, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Tiong King Sing said the event was an initiative by the private industry sector.

