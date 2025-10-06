Bukit Damansara Protest Takes Odd Twist As Malaysians Side With Developer Against “T20 Residents”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday (4 October), over 200 Bukit Damansara residents gathered to protest what they call a “monstrous” new development that is taking place in their quiet enclave.

Some were seen carrying placards that read “Save Bukit Damansara” and “No more skyscrapers”, with several familiar faces joining the rally.

Among them were CEO of AirAsia Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, jazz queen Datuk Sheila Majid, and former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The intended project proposes two 60-storey skyscrapers that will be built on three lots on Jalan Semantan where Wisma Damansara currently stands.

According to Malay Mail, the project proposes a plot ratio of 1:9.6, far exceeding the 1:6 limit in the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan (KLLP) 2040, which was only gazetted in mid-June 2025, six weeks earlier.

Speaking as a long-time resident, Khairy also questioned whether Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had carried out a traffic study on Jalan Semantan, a road that is already heavily congested.

“For comparison, the Petronas Twin Towers are 88 storeys. The new developments would be almost as tall. Can you imagine the pressure on Jalan Semantan, already a choke point for traffic?

“I want to ask DBKL directly, has a traffic study been done on Jalan Semantan to justify the plot ratio given to BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd (BRDB)? Has BRDB submitted a traffic impact report? How much more can this road take?” he said during the rally.

He pointed out that the Sprint Highway already passes through Bukit Damansara, emphasizing that the protest concerns not only the protection of the neighbourhood but also the thousands of commuters who rely on the road daily to travel between Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, President of the Bukit Damansara House Owners’ Association, Datuk Ahmad Sufian Abdul Majid, expressed his annoyance regarding the magnitude of proposed projects and cautioned that the approvals seemed to exceed what could be reasonably sustained in the area.

He urged DBKL to review the planning approvals, stating that residents were not against growth but desired developments that were suitable for the neighbourhood’s capacity.

Ahmad Sufian contended that while new cafés, renovated shop lots, and smaller projects were welcome, large-scale high-rise developments would surpass the capacity of local infrastructure.

Malaysians point out the irony of ‘Say No To Skyscrapers’ protest

On Facebook, many expressed their thoughts over the affluent neighbourhood’s opposition towards skyscrapers being erected in their community.

Most found it ironic that home owners of a high-end neighbourhood are protesting development, comparing it with rural areas where residents are often given the short straw when it comes to development or redevelopment.

“When it happens to rural areas, they’re quiet. When it happens to them, they can’t sit still,” one user said.

“Looks like even rich people are opposing development,” another user said snarkily.

Sentiments were not that different on X (formerly Twitter) either. Many users urged the developer to build the skyscrapers on Jalan Semantan as they called the “T20 residents” of Bukit Damansara as being out of touch with regular, every day rakyat.

Others also pointed out how there are no evictions required for the skyscraper to be built, referencing the Urban Renewal Act (URA) — a Bill that will make it easier for property developers to redevelop rundown or empty buildings.

