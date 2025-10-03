Standard 4 Boy Died Due To Pressure Applied On Neck

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Year Four boy who was found unconscious in a school toilet in Senawang, Seremban on 1 October died due to pressure applied to his neck.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief, Datuk Alzafny Ahmad, said this was based on the autopsy report from the Forensic Medicine Unit in Rembau Hospital.

The autopsy results also found that there were no other injuries on the victim’s body.

So far, 27 statements have been taken and an investigation is underway. The case is being investigated under Section 507C of the Penal Code.

Alzafny urged the public to refrain from making baseless speculations and to allow the police to conduct investigations transparently, especially given the sensitivity of involving children as parties and witnesses.

According to reports, the victim was found unconscious in the school toilet on 1 October and was rushed to a private clinic. The victim was later confirmed dead. The police received a report about the incident at 1.19pm.

The boy was laid to rest at the Forest Heights Muslim Cemetery in the evening after prayers.

The Education Ministry is leaving the investigation to the authorities and will focus on activating its intervention for psychosocial support in a crisis situation for students and teachers at the school.

