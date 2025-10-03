Global Sumud Flotilla: Free Willy Intercepted By Israel, Volunteers To Be Deported To Europe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several ships in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) that were sending aid to Gaza were intercepted by Israeli forces on the morning of 2 October.

In latest news updates, 23 Malaysians aboard different ships in the flotilla were confirmed to have been taken in by Israeli soldiers. Among them were non-government organisation (NGO) leaders and celebrities.

The vessels with Malaysians on board were:

Hio – Heliza Helmi, Nur Hazwani Afiqah Helmi Grande Blu – Norfarahin Romli, Danish Nazram Murad Huga – Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil (Zizi Kirana) Sirius – Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khairudin, Rusydi Ramli Alma – Iylia Balqis, Musa Nuwayri, Sul Aidil

Meanwhile, five Malaysians were reported to have lost contact on two different vessels:

Estrella – PU Rahmat, Norhelmi, Mohd Asmawi, Norazman Mikeno – Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana)

Free Willy, another ship in the flotilla with three Malaysian activists on board was intercepted later that same day at 7:53am.

The three volunteers were Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Haroqs), and Dr Taufiq Mohd Razif.

Captured volunteers will be deported to Europe

According to Bernama, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) has been informed that all 23 Malaysians who were held by Israel on Thursday while participating in the GSF are safe and in excellent health and would be sent to third countries.

The ministry said in a statement that it will make sure they receive the help and support they need from the consulate to return to Malaysia safely.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on X (formerly Twitter) that volunteers from the GSF will be deported to Europe.

This includes 12 Malaysians, according to a report by Malay Mail.

Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health. pic.twitter.com/pzzitP5jN8 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 2, 2025

Nationwide protest against Israel intercepting the flotilla

The flotilla’s interception sparked nationwide protest against Israel, condemning them for blocking much needed aid for Gazans who were under seige in Palestine.

In Kuala Lumpur, thousands gathered on Jalan Tun Razak at noon on the same day to march towards the US Embassy while carrying Palestinian flags to show solidarity.

Protesters gathered in front of LINC shopping centre on Jalan Tun Razak before marching to the US Embassy. Image: Shahril Bahrom

Later in the evening, Ultras Malaya, the largest supporter club of Malaysia’s national football team, gathered to march towards the US Embassy at around 9pm.

The group was seen lighting flares and chanting anti-Israel slogans while waving Palestinian flags through the night, New Straits Times reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the GSF, saying the act targeted unarmed civilians and vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Global Sumud Flotilla was described as the largest maritime mission to Gaza, bringing together more than 50 ships and delegations from at least 44 countries.

