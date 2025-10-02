Thousands March To US Embassy In KL To Protest Israeli Interception Of Gaza Aid Flotilla

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The midday heat did little to dampen the spirit of thousands who gathered in the heart of Kuala Lumpur today, demanding justice for Palestinians and the release of all Malaysians detained by Israeli forces earlier today.

What began as a small group of around 200 people outside the LINC shopping mall swelled into a sea of nearly 3,000 by the time the crowd began marching to the United States embassy around 4pm. The chants of “Free, Free Palestine!” echoed down Jalan Tun Razak, drawing the attention of motorists and passersby who paused to watch the procession. Many drivers passing the rally honked their horns in solidarity, adding to the noise and energy of the march.

Image: Shahril Bahrom

The rally was sparked by the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on 1 October. The ships, carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, were stopped by Israel before reaching their destination. Among those onboard and detained were Malaysians which led to anger and anxiety here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that 23 Malaysians had been detained by Israeli forces.

READ MORE: 12 Malaysians On Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained By Israeli Forces

Speakers at the rally denounced Israel’s blockade of Gaza, describing it as a deliberate attempt to strangle humanitarian relief. Placards with slogans like “Break The Siege” and “Release The Volunteers” were held high above the crowd, while the atmosphere mixed both defiance and solidarity.

Image: Shahril Bahrom

Despite the intensity of the chants, the protest remained peaceful. Riot police from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) stood guard, and medical personnel were on standby in case of emergencies. No major incidents were reported.

The gathering was diverse, with men, women, and even children joining in the chants and waving Palestinian flags. Parents could be seen carrying their little ones on their shoulders as they marched, turning the rally into a multi-generational display of support.

Image: Shahril Bahrom

Several familiar faces lent their voices to the cause, including rapper and PKR division chief Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman, better known as Altimet, who was spotted among the crowd.

“This is not just about Palestine. It’s about humanity,” one rally participant told TRP, clutching a small Palestinian flag.

Still, moments of anger flared. Some protesters were seen stomping on an American flag, while another group set the Star Spangled Banner on fire to express frustration at US support for Israel.

Image: Shahril Bahrom

For many present, the march was not just about politics, but a deeply personal expression of solidarity. “We cannot be silent while our brothers and sisters suffer,” said another participant, her voice breaking as she spoke.

As the crowd reached the embassy gates, the chants grew louder. The message was clear: Malaysians stand with Gaza, and they are calling for the immediate release of their compatriots held in Israel.

Image: Shahril Bahrom

READ MORE: Malaysian Journalist Missing As Nine Compatriots Defy Israeli Threats To Gaza

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.